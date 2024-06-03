We have regular Zoom workshops focused on different aspects of writing fiction.

Workshop Replay Archive

Our paid community members have access to the full archive of workshops we’ve held.

When Retreat West was merged into WestWord in 2025, the full archive of community workshops (33 in total) was transferred over and is also available to paid members of WestWord.

Not a member yet?

Join us and get 12 workshops a year and weekly Friday Flashing writing sessions, plus in-depth craft articles every month and submissions to our the journal included. Just £14 a month or £140 for the year if paid in full.