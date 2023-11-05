WestWord Prize

Join our community membership to receive one submission to this contest and all our themed editions, plus access to weekly flash fiction writing sessions, monthly writing workshops, and craft posts.

Deadline: 28th February 2027 (Submissions will open in Autumn 2026)

Max word count: 1000

Entry fee: £10 submission only / £35 with feedback

Online anthology publication: June 2027

Theme: No theme

Prizes:

Judge: TBC

PRIZE ENTRY RULES

Submit stories written in English through Submittable using the button above by 23.59 GMT on the deadline date (sorry late entries will not be included). Please use a clear font of at least size 12 so that we can read it easily!

Please use the name of your story as your Submission title and the document you upload.

Do not include your name on the story document or submission title but provide a short bio as requested in the submission form. All stories are read anonymously so any showing the author’s name will be disqualified.

Please include the word count at the start or end of the story document.

Stories must be your own original work and not have been published online or in print, or have won any other competitions (longlisted and shortlisted in other competitions is fine if the story remains unpublished).

Simultaneous submissions are allowed but if your story wins a prize or is published prior to the winner’s announcement your entry will become ineligible. No refunds of entry fees will be paid.

By entering the competition you agree to your story being published in the winners’ online anthology.

Stories can be in any genre apart from children’s fiction.

You can enter as many times as you like but all entries must be made separately and the entry fee paid each time.

The judge’s decision is final.

Cash prize payments will be made through PayPal or via BACS.