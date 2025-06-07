Friday Flashing: Weekly Flash Fiction Mastery Classes

Join us every Friday at 11am UK time for an inspiring hour that will transform your flash fiction writing. Our Friday Flashing sessions combine the best of learning and creating – we dive deep into a carefully selected flash story, unpacking the techniques that make it shine, then put those insights to work with a tailored writing prompt.

Each session begins with a reading that showcases the power of flash fiction at its finest. We'll explore the craft elements that make these stories shine – from explosive openings to resonant endings, innovative forms and amazing voices through to emotional impact. Then it's your turn to write, guided by a prompt designed to help you practice what we've just discovered together.

The magic happens when writers share their stories at the end of each session. There's nothing quite like hearing your words come alive in real time, or experiencing the thrill of diverse interpretations sparked by the same prompt.

Running every Friday except Christmas and Easter, these Zoom sessions are the perfect way to kickstart your weekend creativity.

Friday Flashing is exclusive to WestWord members.

Host: Debbi Voisey writes flash fiction, short stories and novels. She had two novellas-in-flash published in 2021 (Only About Love with Fairlight Books, and The 10:25 with Flash:The International Short-Short Story Press). Only About Love received a special mention in the 2022 Saboteur Awards and was shortlisted for the Arnold Bennett Prize 2022. Debbi’s novel, In the Dark, published with Bloodhound Books in 2025.

Live Zoom Link for Members

Join the meeting by clicking below