WestWord

WestWord

Home
Member Goodies 🎁
Memberships
Submissions
WestWord Prize
Workshops
Friday Flashing
About

Submissions

black flat screen tv turned on at the living room
Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

To find out what kind of stories we like, please read our previous editions.

Please do not send us stories which glorify murder, racism, sexism, homophobia, religious hatred or any other kind of bigotry and hate. Any sex must be relevant to the story. We won’t publish graphic stories of rape, incest, child abuse, bestiality, or excessive violence and we do not want to read them.

Through WestWord and my other writing venture, The Mindful Writer, I am on a mission to bring more stories of compassion, peace and unity to the world. That doesn’t mean we won’t publish stories that are about difficult subjects, but they must be written with nuance, empathy, compassion and love for our shared humanity at the heart of them. 💙

Submission Categories

There are currently four different submission categories open (click the category to go straight to the information):

Themed Editions

Themed Editions

Sep 8
Read full story
Short Story Spotlight

Short Story Spotlight

Sep 8
Read full story
Flash Focus

Flash Focus

Sep 8
Read full story
Folktale Flash

Folktale Flash

Sep 8
Read full story

We’re currently open for submissions for a charity anthology to support the UK homelessness charity, St Mungo’s

SUBMISSIONS OPEN: Charity Anthology on the Theme of HOME

SUBMISSIONS OPEN: Charity Anthology on the Theme of HOME

Amanda Saint
·
Nov 15
Read full story

We are also open once a year for submissions to the WestWord Prize and First Chapter Competition

WestWord Prize

WestWord Prize

Amanda Saint
·
November 5, 2023
Read full story
First Chapter Competition

First Chapter Competition

Amanda Saint
·
Oct 8
Read full story

Plus we have occasional competitions

Competitions

Competitions

Amanda Saint
·
February 17, 2024
Read full story
© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture