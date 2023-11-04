To find out what kind of stories we like, please read our previous editions .

Please do not send us stories which glorify murder, racism, sexism, homophobia, religious hatred or any other kind of bigotry and hate. Any sex must be relevant to the story. We won’t publish graphic stories of rape, incest, child abuse, bestiality, or excessive violence and we do not want to read them.

Through WestWord and my other writing venture, The Mindful Writer, I am on a mission to bring more stories of compassion, peace and unity to the world. That doesn’t mean we won’t publish stories that are about difficult subjects, but they must be written with nuance, empathy, compassion and love for our shared humanity at the heart of them. 💙

Submission Categories

There are currently four different submission categories open (click the category to go straight to the information):

We’re currently open for submissions for a charity anthology to support the UK homelessness charity, St Mungo’s

We are also open once a year for submissions to the WestWord Prize and First Chapter Competition

Plus we have occasional competitions