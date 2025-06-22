Member Goodies 🎁

Memberships to WestWord include:

Weekly Flash Fiction Sessions : every Friday at 11am UK time

Monthly Craft Posts : Expert, in-depth writing development guidance

Monthly Zoom Workshops : Live sessions with replays provided

Themed Edition Submissions : Exclusive publication opportunities in each edition - all featured writers share the submission fees

Member Spotlights: Your newly published stories and one member a month featured

Flash Focus submission: one submission to this always open opportunity that pays £20 per story

Short Story Spotlight: one submission to this always open opportunity that pays £35 per story

Members can access the Friday Flashing Zoom link, workshop replays, craft posts, submission links and the sharing story success submission form below.

Submission links for each themed edition are sent just before the deadlines; and workshop links when they take place.

Not a member yet? Upgrade now for all of these great writerly benefits!