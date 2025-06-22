WestWord

WestWord

Home
Member Goodies 🎁
Memberships
Submissions
WestWord Prize
Workshops
Friday Flashing
About

Member Goodies 🎁

Memberships to WestWord include:

  • Weekly Flash Fiction Sessions: every Friday at 11am UK time

  • Monthly Craft Posts: Expert, in-depth writing development guidance

  • Monthly Zoom Workshops: Live sessions with replays provided

  • Themed Edition Submissions: Exclusive publication opportunities in each edition - all featured writers share the submission fees

  • Member Spotlights: Your newly published stories and one member a month featured

  • Flash Focus submission: one submission to this always open opportunity that pays £20 per story

  • Short Story Spotlight: one submission to this always open opportunity that pays £35 per story

Members can access the Friday Flashing Zoom link, workshop replays, craft posts, submission links and the sharing story success submission form below.

Submission links for each themed edition are sent just before the deadlines; and workshop links when they take place.

Not a member yet? Upgrade now for all of these great writerly benefits!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture