Christmas Countdown

Each festive season we count down to Christmas with the online publication of 10 seasonal stories. The winning stories will be published in December — one a day starting 12th December — and in true advent calendar style the prizes are revealed when the story is published.

  • Entry fee: £8

  • Deadline for entries: 25th October 2026

  • Max word count: 1000

Stories can have been previously published as long as you retain the publication rights and the publication date was before October 2025.

Competition T&Cs

  • Submit stories written in English through Submittable by 23.59 GMT on the deadline date (sorry late entries will not be included).

  • Please include a word count on the story document

  • Maximum word count is 1000 (excluding title) but there is no minimum. Please do not submit stories above this word count as they will be automatically disqualified. Sorry!

  • Stories must be your own original work and they can have been previously published as long as you retain the publication rights and the publication date was before October 2025.

  • By entering the competition you agree to your story being published on the WestWord website.

  • If you enter the story elsewhere and it is accepted for publication before judging takes place then you will have to withdraw it and no entry fees will be refundable.

  • Stories can be in any genre apart from children’s fiction.

  • You can enter multiple stories but the entry fee is payable each time and each story must be submitted separately.

  • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

