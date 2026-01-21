Each festive season we count down to Christmas with the online publication of 10 seasonal stories. The winning stories will be published in December — one a day starting 12th December — and in true advent calendar style the prizes are revealed when the story is published.

Entry fee: £8

Deadline for entries: 25th October 2026

Max word count: 1000

Stories can have been previously published as long as you retain the publication rights and the publication date was before October 2025.

Submit to Christmas Countdown

Competition T&Cs