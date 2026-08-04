The Subtle Power of Implication

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/PreviewThe Subtle Power of ImplicationThe Story Beneath the Story: Subtext and Implication in FictionAmanda SaintAug 04, 2026∙ PaidShareWhat if the most powerful line in a scene is the one nobody says?In this workshop, we dig into what separates a story you finish and forget from one that stays with you for years. It’s not just what …This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inWestWordSubscribeAuthorsAmanda SaintRecent PostsResurrecting Old DraftsAug 1Show Don't Tell: Why it's Really Show AND TellJul 6 • Amanda SaintEternalism in Fiction: When All Times Happen at OnceJun 9 • Amanda SaintNovel Building Blocks: Revision Strategies for Novel-Length WorkMay 4 • Martha LaneNovel Building Blocks: Creating Unforgettable CharactersMay 4 • Martha LaneSlow Story Workshop 6: Writing Excellent Story EndingsSep 8, 2025Slow Story Workshop 5: The Journey of StoryJul 21, 2025 • Amanda Saint