Novel Building Blocks: Creating Unforgettable Characters

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of WestWordSubscribe to watchNovel Building Blocks: Creating Unforgettable CharactersCommunity workshop replayMartha LaneMay 04, 2026∙ PaidShareIn this session we delved into who our characters really are. And how to portray this on the page. Amanda shares her three Cs for character behaviours:ComplexContradictory Consistent The group then d…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inWestWordSubscribeAuthorsMartha LaneRecent PostsNovel Building Blocks: Revision Strategies for Novel-Length Work10 hrs ago • Martha LaneSlow Story Workshop 6: Writing Excellent Story EndingsSep 8, 2025Slow Story Workshop 5: The Journey of StoryJul 21, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJul 17, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJul 17, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJul 17, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJun 22, 2025 • Amanda Saint