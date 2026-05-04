WestWord

WestWord

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of WestWord

Novel Building Blocks: Creating Unforgettable Characters

Community workshop replay
Martha Lane's avatar
Martha Lane
May 04, 2026
∙ Paid

In this session we delved into who our characters really are. And how to portray this on the page.

Amanda shares her three Cs for character behaviours:

Complex

Contradictory

Consistent

The group then d…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture