Show Don't Tell: Why it's Really Show AND Tell

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview1Show Don't Tell: Why it's Really Show AND TellCommunity workshop replayAmanda SaintJul 06, 2026∙ Paid1ShareHi Story Lovers,Here’s the replay from this month’s workshop — and it’s one that upended a rule every writer’s been told to follow since day one.“Show, don’t tell.”We looked at how the best short sto…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inWestWordSubscribeAuthorsAmanda SaintRecent PostsEternalism in Fiction: When All Times Happen at OnceJun 9 • Amanda SaintNovel Building Blocks: Revision Strategies for Novel-Length WorkMay 4 • Martha LaneNovel Building Blocks: Creating Unforgettable CharactersMay 4 • Martha LaneSlow Story Workshop 6: Writing Excellent Story EndingsSep 8, 2025Slow Story Workshop 5: The Journey of StoryJul 21, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJul 17, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJul 17, 2025 • Amanda Saint