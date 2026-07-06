WestWord

WestWord

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Show Don't Tell: Why it's Really Show AND Tell

Community workshop replay
Amanda Saint's avatar
Amanda Saint
Jul 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Hi Story Lovers,

Here’s the replay from this month’s workshop — and it’s one that upended a rule every writer’s been told to follow since day one.

“Show, don’t tell.”

We looked at how the best short sto…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture