Eternalism in Fiction: When All Times Happen at Once

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/PreviewEternalism in Fiction: When All Times Happen at OnceCommunity workshop replayAmanda SaintJun 09, 2026∙ PaidShareHi WestWorders,The latest WestWord community workshop explores an exciting concept that we can bring to our fiction: eternalism and the multiverse — the idea that all times are happening at once, and…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Amanda Saint.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.WestWordSubscribeAuthorsAmanda SaintRecent PostsNovel Building Blocks: Revision Strategies for Novel-Length WorkMay 4 • Martha LaneNovel Building Blocks: Creating Unforgettable CharactersMay 4 • Martha LaneSlow Story Workshop 6: Writing Excellent Story EndingsSep 8, 2025Slow Story Workshop 5: The Journey of StoryJul 21, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJul 17, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJul 17, 2025 • Amanda SaintFriday FlashingJul 17, 2025 • Amanda Saint