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Eternalism in Fiction: When All Times Happen at Once

Community workshop replay
Amanda Saint's avatar
Amanda Saint
Jun 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Hi WestWorders,

The latest WestWord community workshop explores an exciting concept that we can bring to our fiction: eternalism and the multiverse — the idea that all times are happening at once, and…

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