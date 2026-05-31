Hi Story Lovers,

Current pulls at everything. It moves beneath the surface of rivers and oceans, carrying things away, returning them, shaping the ground underfoot without ever asking permission. But current also runs through time — the current of a life, the current of culture, the undertow of other people’s ideas about who you should be. This edition brings you stories that understand current as both physical force and something deeper: the thing that moves us, despite ourselves, toward where we were always going.

In Walking the Broomway, Jay races across one of the most dangerous paths in Britain to reach someone before the current does. In A Life Measured in Sticks, Casper measures his entire life by the river that has always understood him better than people have. Worse Things Happen at Sea finds that when the compass stops working, something else takes the wheel. And in After Two Years in the Slammer, What’s a Real Boy to Do?, Pinocchio, fresh out of prison, stands at the edge of a simple question and tries, for the first time, to resist being swept away.

I hope you enjoy these stories. Please leave the authors some love in the comments.

With love,

Amanda 💙