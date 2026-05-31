Photo by Reden on Unsplash

The river winds in ribbon threads, coursing its channel as it has done for centuries. An

instinctive stream of water on its way to the sea and then returned to the river once more. Deep between the wooded valley it wends its way. Eroding rocks and boulders, shifting pebbles and sand. Leaves on trees change colour, cascade down. And the river keeps flowing.



The little boy takes his time over his choice of stick. He instinctively knows which sort to find, the length to girth ratio, the weight in his hand. His older sister and brother, rush to throw their sticks in. Their footsteps thudding on the planks of the bridge, making it shudder. Casper shudders too.



Mother says, “Wait. Wait for Casper.”



They fidget and fuss, two figures in red coats, unable to keep still or silent. Casper in

his grey jumper, grey shirt, grey shorts, chooses his position on the bridge. Looks through railings separating him from water. Watches it flow, the fastest stream more silver than charcoal shallows, or steel-blue eddies.



Mother shouts “Go!”



His siblings hurl their sticks, but Casper drops his so it meets the fastest part without a

splash. Sister and brother rush to the other side of the bridge. Casper takes his time. Casper’s stick appears first. He ignores the whine of his sister, the complaint of his brother as his twig catches on the bank.



“Again, again,” calls his sister.



The game is repeated, the same result each time, until the duo bore of losing and race

into the woods. Casper lingers watching the water, patterns that repeat, slip by beneath him. Until he recognises in the tone of his mother’s voice that he must follow them.



From the first ripple of movement, I know the child developing within me, will not be

ordinary. During the day he is still and at night squirms. No strong kicks like those I recall from his older brother, nor the sharp elbow jabs his sister had inflicted. His is altogether a quieter motion, rotating; a naked mollusc tumble-turning in my womb.



As he was pulled from my body, there was a moment of hush in the delivery suite. No

cry. Icy fingers of fear ran through me. I shivered in the warm room. The thought numbing me that maybe this extraordinary boy had taken one look at the world, with its stainless steel, dazzling lights and hum of machinery, and decided we were not ready. Then a thin whine, otherworldly, called to me. Casper suckled, his round face pressed to my breast, his eyes wide and intelligent. I was reminded of meeting a turtle whilst snorkelling, looking into dark brown eyes, understanding this creature held a wisdom I would never understand.



The boy stands on the bridge alone. Rain drops pock the flow, join the river. They remind him of ants skittering across the paving slabs at home, hurrying to their destination. Casper holds a finger out, catches a droplet, peers close, as he did with an ant. The ant was all amber. This droplet reflects greys and captures rainbow, shimmering like pearl.



Damp air condenses the odour of trees and he sniffs, tries to hold the scent in his

memory. Imagines it curling from leaves like waves rolling over and being consumed into water.



An occasional holler carries from the wooded banks. His brother and friends are

making a den.



Casper searches for the best stick, weighing each contender in his hands. Watches

them drop to the rushing torrent below, experiments with placement. Counts, “One, two, three...” out loud, waiting for each to appear. He prefers to remain silent around people; they misinterpret what he says. But here the surroundings understand, absorb his meaning with a hush. Like the river which accepts the sticks without judgement.



To me, he’s never been a difficult boy. But to others, they find his looks odd, his silence strange; the way he watches them as if studying their reactions for research, unnerving. He can speak but prefers to talk to the river and trees. Murmuring in a secret language. He spends his time by the brook in the woods, watching the water, throwing in sticks, humming a tune as the water burbles by.



We tried the local school where his sister and brother attended, but Casper, ‘...does

not engage,’ ‘...needs more appropriate education,’ ‘...a special school.’



We home school him. He soaks up numbers and facts like drops of rain on sun baked

earth. By the time he was three he knew his tables, by seven could recite Pi and the Fibonacci sequence to numerous digits.



He memorises the names of rivers, can detail their origins and the seas and oceans

into which they flow. His father, Robert, taught him chess and soon Casper was winning games. Sometimes he disappears, but I don’t worry, know I’ll either find him on the bridge in the wood or in the garden selecting pebbles. Only round ones, sorting them into specific sizes, placing them in a circular pattern, spiralling out from the centre. It resembles a blue print for a universe.



As a teenager, Casper returns to the woods. A grey figure in the grey wood under a grey sky. He left the house quickly, didn’t take a coat. He’d taken apart his brother’s computer, and although replaced it back exactly, his brother shouted at him, called him stupid. Casper hadn’t replied. Arguments make his blood bubble, his pulse race. He takes comfort as the river unwinds, it hums a melody, always different depending on how full it is. A beam of sunlight breaks through the cloud cover, gleams on the water, like runs of silver on a motherboard. Again, he counts as he drops each stick, works out the time taken against the length. Calculates the flow of water beneath the bridge. Nature makes sense, never raucous enough to unsettle him.



Into his teen years, Casper takes to collecting other things in the wood to add to his pebbles; snail shells and twigs, acorns and leaves. On an area of the patio, he makes a collage. If anybody tries to touch the objects, Casper lies down, curls himself on the concrete slabs, becoming central to the design. Will not be moved.



At Robert’s grave side, beneath an Autumn sky, surrounded by trees clothed in gold;

everybody except Casper wept. Then his hand reached for my fingers, streaked with dirt from scattering soil, ‘...dust to dust.’



I started, at Casper’s rare touch. “Flowers,” he said.



We plant spring and summer bulbs around the memorial, will return to see them

bloom and multiply over the years.



“Don’t bother Uncle Casper,” his brother says, as niece and nephew barge down to the

bridge, shoving Casper aside whilst he selects his stick. Casper tries to tell them which twig is best but they won’t wait, have thrown sprigged branches too soon. Scream with dismay when the unsuitable tokens catch under the bridge. Casper walks away, the screams echoing, disturbing the trees as noise bounces from trunk to trunk. A breeze makes the leaves quiver. As the others walk further along the path, Casper returns to the bridge. Quietly throws a stick in. A twenty second stick. His name is called, “Come on Uncle Casper.” He obeys knowing there will be no peace until he follows. Fears the hurl of a small body against him, and a sticky hand clasping his.



I worry about the future, what will Casper do? His brother and sister left for university, jobs, independent lives. But Casper? Then he repairs my computer and I realise he has a commercial skill. I advertise locally. ‘Casper Computer Repairs.’ I take in the computers, speak to clients. Casper works silently, repairing them. Only the gentle tick ticking of metal and miniature screw drivers; the tap tapping across a keyboard. A rhythm that beats out time, reminding me of the woodpecker in the woods.



Our house is quiet unless my grandchildren visit. They shriek in the garden playing

football, “You’re not a very good goalie,” they tell Casper. He shrugs and wanders away. But in the evening when they quieten down, Casper teaches them chess. Patient, as he describes each piece, their movement, different strategies.



I try not to think ahead, to a time when I will no longer be here. But his brother and

sister reassure me, they will continue to look out for him. That he will remain in the house for as long as he needs.



White rose petals, drift down to the river, one by one. As the man’s fingers let go of the satin curves, he watches them meld with water like snowflakes. The trees bend beside the river, observing the offering of petals. They whisper words that Casper understands, takes comfort from.



It starts to drizzle, a fine mist clouding Casper, soaking him through his grey shirt,

flattening his hair to his head. He doesn’t feel it, is numbed by the loss of his mother.



“Casper.” A shout from his sister. “There you are. You’ll catch cold.” The words

resound through the damp wood, making everything shiver.



She’s walking towards him, dressed in black, a black umbrella over her head.



Casper drops the rose stem, before she reaches the bridge. Watches it arrow the water. A thorn catches his thumb as it falls. A bead of blood hitting the flow like a tear.



The river winds in ribbon threads, coursing its channel as it has done for centuries. Deep between the wooded valley it wends its way. An instinctive stream of water on its way to the sea and then returned to the river once more. Eroding rocks and boulders, shifting pebbles and sand. Leaves on trees change colour, cascade down. And the river keeps flowing.



They find Mother’s journals, lined exercise books. Inked pages, overflowing with

jottings and poetry. His sister is sitting on the floor of the study, removing them from a box. She flicks through pages, making them flutter like a breeze in tree-tops. She’ll stop and read, and then move on to the next. Tears begin to fall, her sobs filling the room. She stands, and turning, presses her face into Casper’s shoulder. He remains still. His tears unshed. Remaining within. Coursing through his veins.



The old man’s vision is fogged. It is difficult for Casper to see the stick he wants. But by feel, his fingers root out one that is the perfect size, without notches and knots which would slow it down. He smiles as he senses the optimum ratio of length to girth. Holds it in his clawed fingers. Anticipating. A throb in his fingertips. He listens to the water’s call. Recognising the exact moment of release. There is no splash, just a whisper as the river embraces the stick, as if it’s been waiting. Casper turns, limping to the opposite side of the bridge, patient. He knows when the stick has passed below him. The air’s breath alters, brushes his skin. He cannot see the stick; but is aware it is there. Smiles, as he views it in his mind’s eye, bobbing on the undulating water beneath him, being borne toward the sea.



This is where his ashes will be scattered, dusting the water’s surface, diffusing into it.

Sensing the pull of flow.



Carrying all that remains away.



But in the knowledge that all will be returned.

Author: Stephanie’s writing journey began, when she was a finalist in a national writing competition. She enjoys writing in different genres and experimenting with different styles. Her collection, 'How to Catch and Keep a Kiss,' includes flash and short stories that have been long and short-listed and won various competitions.