Anyway, you would have done the same had you been in my shoes. Because, let’s face it, sailing solo with a gorilla for company was never my intention. Canine company would have been preferable, despite the farts and general lack of hygiene dogs exhibit. Deliberate sabotage of my plans is what I called it, shoving that gorilla in my bed so that I didn’t even notice he was there until I’d set off and was well away from British shores.



It was evening, and I was just about to get a bit of shut-eye, having set course and then double, treble checked all was well. Except it wasn’t. The current had already started nudging us sideways, though I didn’t know that yet.



‘Fucksake,’ I shouted, feeling slightly guilty about swearing despite knowing it was only the gorilla and the odd hungry seabird, maybe the fish, that could hear me. Gorilla

smiled a kind of toothy smile, curling his lips upwards and looking all fat and hairy and like my uncle Stan after he’d been on a bender. Hell’s teeth.



I tried to get him to shove over, but he took up half the bed and wasn’t budging. Just

turned onto his side and gently farted. King Kong came to mind, but not with the same fear I’d had as a girl - more a bemused madness that meant I felt utterly justified in kicking his butt. Little good did that do.



Meanwhile, unbeknownst to me, we’d drifted miles off course because the kit I’d

bought with the money I’d raised was less than desirable, a bit like my bedfellow. No way was I going to cuddle up to this gorilla, even when he turned around, whispering sweet nothings in my ear. Other women might have fallen for his wiles, but not me.



Plotting my escape, I got out of bed and spread a map out on the tiny, cold deck, my

hanging solar-powered light casting unpredictable shadows. Quite futile, I thought to myself, until I spotted an island I hadn’t noticed before, sitting right where the warm current curved east. Restored despite no sleep whatsoever, I started the engine (I am not brave enough to row all the way or rely on sails alone to power me, sorry).



Sleepyhead snored, sounding strangely familiar.



The next thing I remember - and I can’t be sure I wasn’t delirious by now, but this is

the story I will tell the press when they ask - is that the gorilla came up on deck in a suit, looking surprisingly human, handsome, and totally out of place for the middle of the Atlantic. Unashamed, I went up to him and kissed his warm, muscular lips. They felt very inviting. Very. What a harlot, I hear you say, but please remember, I had taken on this journey to get away from a bad break-up, and I was desperate. X-rated, you might say. You might say, if you were being kind, that I was starved of masculine attention, at least the decent kind.



Zoos have dubious value, and I could not offload this gorilla into one, so I decided it

was best to sack off the idea of dumping him on the island and let him crew.



He came up beside me at the helm, adjusting his tie like this was all perfectly normal.

The sea had gone oddly calm - the kind of calm that makes you realise something else is doing the thinking.



‘Which way?’ I asked, though the compass had been spinning uselessly for hours.



He didn’t answer. He just placed one heavy hand on the wheel. The boat shifted

immediately, caught by a current I swear hadn’t been there a moment before - a strong one, pulling with purpose.



‘You knew this was coming,’ he said - or maybe it was the wind, or the water, or the

part of me that had finally stopped pretending I was in control.



Either way, I didn’t argue.



I just held on.

Author: Bonnie’s words appear in several literary journals, including Mslexia, Tiny Molecules, Ellipsis Zine, and Dribble Drabble. She shares a home near Manchester, UK, with her husband and sometimes offspring she’s never confident have finally left, or grandchildren whose size is inconsistent with their conviction that they’re in charge. Website: bonniemeekums.weebly.com