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When my life started in a prison of wooden joints and no autonomy by a well-meaning woodcarver, and when it was only the sheer force of my wanting wanting that catapulted me into realness, and when my wanting wanting led from yes, jolly japes and adventure - the belly of a whale, robbed, turned into a donkey, what a lark! - but also to Fox and Cat who said You’re a real boy with real boy desires, of course you are, real boys are rough and tumble, they thump and dump, you want her, you take her, and Fox’s voice all sly, Just bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck, well, look where that led me, incel and the black pill, trapped in sweat and swagger land in a prison of metal, where lying is a necessity but didn’t my nose give it away every time and yes, it’s good to be out, but here we are, you asking me a question and me just pondering pondering, because I’ve learned to question what’s behind the question, you know what I mean and your question - Hey, wanna watch a film? – could mean just that, or not, but you look pleasant enough, pretty low on the swagger count truth be told, but maybe Gepetto and the Blue Fairy left a bit of wood in my brain because figuring out this whole real boy thing is so much harder than I thought and all my wanting wanting has led me down some dodgy paths so maybe it’s time to try something new?

Author: Cole Beauchamp is a queer writer based in London. She's been in the Wigleaf Top 50, nominated for Pushcart, Best Small Fictions and Best Microfictions. She’s a 2026 Smokelong Quarterly Emerging Writer Fellow and contributing editor of New Flash Fiction Review. Cole lives with her girlfriend and has two children.