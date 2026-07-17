WestWord

WestWord

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eamon O’ Leary's avatar
Eamon O’ Leary
11h

Beautifully written. Well done.

Reply
Share
Peter McMurran's avatar
Peter McMurran
17h

Well done! Especially enjoyed the passage regarding his hands.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture