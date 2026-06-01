Hi story lovers!

It’s the first Monday of the month so it’s Monthly Micro time!

Here’s how it works:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You have a week to write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

The winner of the May comp, selected by random number generator, is Christine shared this story.

CLEARANCE

It was a slow-moving river with steep earth banks, ideal for water voles whose homes nestled amidst lush vegetation. Kingfishers had lived there for years, tunnels excavated into the mud for their nests.

In autumn the banks were cleared of trees and vegetation, removing the natural barrier which slowed the rainwaters.

That winter it never stopped raining, fast-flowing water washed away the earth banks.

The perpetrators called it necessary. Illegal destruction declared the environmentalists.

Congratulations Christine! You win a workshop and you can see what’s coming up here.

June Prompt

CRANE

At a dinner they don’t want to be at, someone cranes their neck to observe a couple across the restaurant; construction workers dangle their legs above the skyscapers, a zookeeper helps an exotic bird escape…

Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this prompt and share it in the comments below.

Deadline: Monday 8th June 2026

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.

See you in the comments!

With love,

Amanda 💙

PS. The first poll to choose the charity to support with our next anthology was a tie! So we need you to vote again between the two who got the equal amount of votes.

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

Based in Lancashire, UK, Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary cares for those who have no one. Finding new homes for over 1,300 animals a year, they look after dogs, cats, and small animals awaiting adoption, as well as almost 40 equine residents in their stables and a variety of farm animals who will spend the rest of their lives in the sanctuary’s permanent care. A charity for anyone who believes every creature deserves safety and love.

Mary’s Meals

Mary’s Meals is a charity founded in Scotland, UK, that provides life-changing school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest communities. The promise of a good meal brings hungry children into the classroom, where they can gain an education and better opportunities for the future. They are serving meals to more than three million children every school day in 16 different countries.