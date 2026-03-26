Hi Story Lovers,

We’ve been busy reading lots of novel openings for this year’s First Chapter competition and are delighted to announce the longlist. Many thanks to everyone who submitted. We’ve really enjoyed reading them all.

Longlisted Novels

Aliens All

Cloud Nine

Infinity Land

In the Forest of the Monkey Puzzle Trees

Last Human Artists

Murder Under Wraps

Nine Moons over Unstlar Isle

Of Fire and Flesh

Painter to the Queen

Solus

The Art of Deception

The Death and Life of Amelia Borgiotti

The Dreaming Tree

The Girl That Shouldn’t Exist

The Happy Trouser Company

The Other Side of Glass

Windfall

Congrats to the writers of these novels and we’ll be back with the shortlist as soon as we can!

Deadlines Looming!

The WestWord Prize closes in just 5 days! Flash stories of up to 1,000 words. This year’s judge is the phenomenal flash fiction writer, Kathryn Aldridge-Morris. Kathryn’s work is is widely published and celebrated. If you’re looking for inspiration, read her insightful interview with Amanda about what makes her tick. And if you want to know what stories we’ve loved in the past, you can read last year’s winning entries here. There is no theme for the WestWord Prize, we just want your best! Entry fee: £10. First Prize: £400 and publication. Shortlisted stories will also be published. Deadline: 31st March.

Submit to the WestWord Prize

The May edition is also closing in 5 days and we want your stories exploring the theme CURRENT. Lovers braving an electrical storm, parent and child bonding while fishing, a farmer trying to protect their land with a new fangled technology. Send us your stories fizzing with static energy! Accepting short stories up to 3,000 words, flash fictions up to 1,000 words, and micro fictions up to 350 words. Submission fee: £5. Deadline: 31st March.

Submit to the May edition