WestWord

WestWord

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steph P's avatar
Steph P
5h

Haha. Great title, and I enjoyed how the family dynamics evolved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
AJJ's avatar
AJJ
7h

Good one 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture