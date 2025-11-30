This post is for our paid members of WestWord. In it, I explore what lives in the silences of our stories and how what we don’t write can be just as powerful as what we do. Plus practical writing prompts to practice writing into the silence. Join us to read the full thing, access the archived craft posts and over 50 workshop recordings, plus get new craft posts and workshops every month, and submissions to the journal and WestWord Prize included.

Last year I wrote about how the story looks on the page matters — the visual impact of white space, the breathing room that formatting creates, how sentence and paragraph length can add drama and tension. Today I want to go deeper into what lives in those pauses. What the silence between words can carry. How what we don’t write can be just as powerful as what we do.

The Space Between the Words

Take a look at Anna Mantzaris’s story “Blueprint for Living”. It’s told in straightforward prose — no experimental formatting, no dramatic line breaks. Just paragraphs. But the power lives in what she doesn’t say directly. A woman rearranges her entire house in increasingly bizarre ways after her children leave. The husband narrates, bewildered. Near the end, he finds her sitting in a nest made of sticks in the backyard:

“It’s happened,” she said.

“What?” I said. “What’s happened?” Looking to the sky for some reason.

“The cosmic shift. Of our lives. We can never go back, to how things were.”

Nowhere in the story does she say “I’m grieving.” Nowhere does she say “I don’t know who I am without my children.” She doesn’t have to. The furniture moving, the nest-building, the cosmic shift — all of it carries her grief.

This is the territory we’re exploring today. Not just where to put white space on the page, but how to write into the silence, how to trust what we leave out, and how to let readers meet us in the gaps.