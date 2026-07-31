During my morning’s traffic-snarled commute, I found myself running behind for a meeting with my boss, so slammed my fist on the dash when the “low fuel” light also blinked on. I was still twenty miles from the office, so weaved through freeway congestion, got off at the next exit, and began searching frantically for a gas station. I finally found one after a few blocks and pulled in. All the pumps were taken except two on the interior of the first island where an ancient sedan sat idling mid-span. I eased in behind it and could just make out the lone figure of an old woman over the top of the driver’s headrest. I tapped my horn, which drew no response, so hit it again louder. She still did nothing, so I swore, backed up, accelerated around her, then reversed up as close as possible to the forward pump, inches from her front bumper. I jumped out of my car, stretched the pump’s hose as far as it would go, barely making it to my fuel door.

After I got the gas going, I glared back at the old woman, shook my head, and shouted, “What the hell are you doing?”

Her window lowered slowly, then she leaned her head out, and I watched her bottom lip begin quivering before she said, “I’m sorry...I don’t know how to do it.”

I felt my forehead knit and barked, “Know how to do what?”

“Pump gas.” Her eyes had welled. “My husband always did it, and he died last week.”

“Jesus,” I muttered, but something inside me fell. I glanced quickly at my watch, then growled, “Back up next to that pump behind you, get out, and I’ll show you.”

She did, and when she emerged, I saw that she was even shorter and older than I’d imagined. She reminded me of my aunt who’d raised me alone and had passed away herself earlier that year. I moved beside the old woman’s pump and asked if she had a credit card. She rummaged through a scarred wallet, took one out, then regarded me anxiously through rimless glasses. Like my aunt’s towards the end, her skull was visible under a thin cap of chalk-white hair.

“Okay,” I told her. “It’s simple. Just insert the card in this slot with the front facing that way, then remove it quickly.”

Tentatively, she followed my directions and replaced her credit card. The display screen had illuminated, so I pointed to it and said, “See that message there? It approved your payment, and it’s telling you to select your grade of gas. The cheapest should be fine, so push this button, then lift the pump handle out of the cradle.”

Her movements remained halting and unsure. I heard my own gas pump end its fill cycle, took another peek at my watch, and swore again silently.

“All right,” I told her. “Now pop this latch to your gas tank, and open the cap.” Very carefully, she completed those steps, then looked up at me with an expression like a startled doe.

“Good. Now lift the pump handle, reach the hose over to your gas tank’s opening, and insert the nozzle.” She grimaced a little securing it in place. “There,” I said. “Now squeeze the handle to start the gas flowing, and flip up that little lever underneath to keep it in place.”

She finished the process, clapped her hands together, and gazed up at me with a combination of astonishment and relief. “That’s it?”

I nodded. “It’ll click off and stop when the tank is full. Then just reverse those last steps and you’re done.”

Her eyebrows rose as she tilted her head and said, “I know it must seem foolish that I’ve never pumped gas, but Ed always did that for me every Saturday after breakfast. Right before he started his yardwork.” She shrugged, a tiny smile creasing her lips. “We got married the day after I graduated high school, and I didn’t even learn to drive until the following year. Just used my car for errands around town; Ed drove us everywhere else.”

I swallowed and said, “I’m sorry for your loss.” Somewhere nearby, church bells tolled the new hour, and I realized it would now be all but impossible for me to make it in time for the meeting with my boss. “Listen,” I told her. “I’ve got a work appointment. I have to go.”

She extended both her hands, clasped one of mine, and very quietly said, “Thank you.”

The warmth of her touch reminded me of my aunt’s. I returned her gentle squeeze before disengaging, returning to my car, giving her a last wave in my rearview mirror, and driving away. I thought about what she’d told me last on my way to the freeway onramp and almost made it there before making a sudden U-turn and hurrying back towards the gas station. I doubted she’d made any arrangements for the Saturday yardwork her husband had always done, so if it wasn’t too late, I wanted to offer my help with that. At least for a while...until she could settle on a plan for the new circumstances and challenges in her days ahead alone. I considered stopping and calling my boss to alert him of my tardy arrival, but decided against the further delay. Once I explained to him what had transpired, I hoped and trusted he’d understand. Who wouldn’t?

Author: William Cass has published over 400 stories and won writing contests at Terrain.org, Cardinal Sins, and The Examined Life Journal. He’s been nominated once for Best of the Net, twice for Best Small Fictions, six times for the Pushcart, and had three short story collections released by Wising Up Press.