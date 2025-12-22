Hi everyone,

As we reach the end of 2025, I wanted to take a moment to look back at what we’ve built together this year at WestWord – and share what’s coming in 2026.

We're living through challenging times – politically, socially, environmentally. It can feel overwhelming. But creativity isn't a luxury or an escape from these realities; it's a vital tool for processing them, for finding meaning, for connecting with each other across our differences. The stories we write and read help us make sense of the world and our place in it. They remind us of our shared humanity. And that matters more than ever.

And the stories we’re receiving and publishing are playing an important role in creating compassion and connection rather than the division and hatred we see from political leaders and mainstream media. Let’s keep spreading the love and being the change we want to see in the world.

The numbers:

We received 713 story submissions this year (with 164 still in the queue waiting to be read). We published 80 stories. We held 50 weekly Friday Flashing writing sessions and 25 workshops. And hundreds of new readers discovered WestWord.

But the real story is bigger than numbers:

It’s the 142 submissions we received for the St Mungo’s charity anthology on the theme of Home. Submissions closed yesterday and we’ll be reading through these in January, letting writers know in February, and publishing the ebook and paperback in April. The donations from submissions mean we’ve already covered the ISBN costs and there’s £178 in the pot to donate to St Mungo’s. Thank you to everyone who submitted and everyone who is supporting this project.

In 2025, we also added new benefits to our membership: the WestWord Voices monthly spotlight celebrating your publications, Flash Focus and Short Story Spotlight submission opportunities, which are paid publication opportunities with author interviews. It’s been wonderful seeing our community grow and watching your words travel out into the world.

Looking ahead to 2026:

We’re starting the new year with the January themed edition – five great stories exploring the Threshold theme.

What’s open for submissions:

March edition (Bloom) – deadline January 31st

The First Chapter competition – win a meeting and review of your first three novel chapters with literary agent Louise Buckley – closes February 28th

The WestWord Prize – judged by Kathryn Aldridge-Morris, with £925 in cash prizes – closes March 31st

Plus we’re always open for Flash Focus, Folktale Flash, and Short Story Spotlight submissions throughout the year, with more themed editions coming every other month.

See all open submissions here

Workshops for 2026

Monthly Member Workshops (included with membership or £15 for non-members)

First Sunday of each month, 3pm UK time, 2 hours

January 4 – Novel Building Blocks 1: Plotting and Structure for Longer Work

February 1 – Novel Building Blocks 2: Dialogue Mastery

March 1 – Novel Building Blocks 3: Worldbuilding for Novels

April 5 – Novel Building Blocks 4: Creating Unforgettable Characters

May 3 – Novel Building Blocks 5: Revision Strategies for Novel-Length Work

June 7 – When All Times Happen At Once: Playing with Eternalism in Fiction

July 5 – Show Don’t Tell: A Practical Workshop

August 2 – Flash Fiction: The Art of Implication

September 6 – The Constructive Feedback Workshop

October 4 – The Revision Deep Dive 1: Structural Revision

November 1 – The Revision Deep Dive 2: Line Editing and Self-Editing Techniques

December 6 – The Revision Deep Dive 3: Knowing When It’s Done and When to Let Go

Additional Paid Workshops (£5 for members with annual pass, £15 for non-members)

Second Tuesday of each month, 6pm UK time, 1 hour

January 13 – Objects as Doorways: Writing from Collections & Belongings

February 10 – Writing Beyond Reality: Introduction to Magical Realism

March 10 – The Unusual Slant: Fresh Perspectives

April 7 – Visual Storytelling: Writing from Film & Photography

May 12 – Dialogue Masterclass

June 9 – Surrealism and Breaking the Rules

July 14 – Resurrecting Old Drafts

August 11 – Found Prompts: Writing from the World Around You

September 8 – Setting & Atmosphere: Using Style and Vocabulary to Enhance Place in Short Fiction

October 13 – Crafting Satisfying Story Endings

November 10 – Writing Compelling Conflict in Flash Fiction

December 8 – Mastering Point of View: Choosing and Using Perspective Effectively

Plus the Slow Story series returns (£10 per workshop for members, £20 for non-members – or get all six for the price of five)

February 5 – The Quiet by Carys Bray

March 5 – When Mr. Pirzada Came to Dine by Jhumpa Lahiri

April 2 – A Wall of Fire Rising by Edwidge Danticat

May 7 – Son by Yiyun Li

June 4 – A Month of Sundays by Alison Moore

July 2 – A Shooting in Rathreedane by Colin Barrett

New member benefits for 2026 at no extra cost:

One Folktale Flash submission (pays £25 per story)

Monthly feedback on a flash story – one member selected by random number generator each month will receive feedback on a story up to 500 words

This is the last post of 2025. Have a very merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and I’ll be back in 2026 with lots more story loving stuff!

With love,

Amanda 💙

