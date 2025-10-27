Hi story lovers! Welcome to the first of our brand new monthly features celebrating our community members and their work. Each month we’re showcasing one member in the spotlight position and sharing the stories our members have had published or placed/listed in competitions. You’ll get to discover great new stories and we get to celebrate our lovely community members - win/win!

We hope you enjoy finding out more about the voices at WestWord and do let our featured writers know in the comments if you enjoy their stories, and we'd love to hear what you think about Pamela's craft notes .

Member Spotlight

Our first writer in the spotlight is Pamela Pescosolido

Pamela J. Pescosolido has held many careers and positions throughout her life, including lawyer, bookkeeper, art supply store owner, calligraphy and drawing teacher, bookstore owner, and, most recently, leading Creativity for Wellness workshops. Over the past few years, she has been working on the craft of flash fiction and flash memoir and had a piece published in the Flash Fiction Festival anthology (2024).

Pamela, tell what’s a moment or experience that fundamentally changed how you think about writing?

A few years ago in a discussion board for a writing class, it suddenly occurred to me that people literally meant it when they said “I can see it in my mind’s eye” or “I can visualize the scene you’re describing so well.” I had always thought phrases like those were metaphorical not actually describing the way someone thinks. So I said, “Wait! You mean you literally see pictures in your head while you’re awake?” To which the response was, “Doesn’t everyone?” So this was when I discovered that I have a way of thinking that is different from others: I have aphantasia which means I am one of about 3% of the population who is unable to visualize things in their minds. Up until then I was unaware that I think in different ways than do others. If, for instance, I say “think of a lemon,” you might “see” a lemon, either floating mid air on a black background, or sitting 9n a table in a detailed scene. I instead don’t “see” anything. Instead I think of the idea of a lemon: a yellow citrus fruit that adds verve and tang to everything from beverages to salads to desserts. I think in concepts, without pictures. What does this have to do with writing? For me, I think it explains why I sometimes have difficulty with the writing instructor’s command to show more than tell. More on that below.

Tell us about a time when your writing surprised you – when it went somewhere unexpected or revealed something you didn’t know you were thinking?

While I’ve written stories and essays on and off throughout my life (I’m 64 now), I didn’t start focusing on the craft aspects of it until a few months after my older brother’s accidental death in 2016. That was when I started putting more of myself and my experiences into my writing. The first short memoir piece I ever wrote was about the day I had travelled to Texas to sit at my brother’s side as he died. Writing about the experience, the loss, the grief was surprisingly cathartic and helped me to work through that grief in a more productive way than I might have otherwise. The memoir essay I wrote then is being published, in a much expanded upon and revised version, next month in the Writing Heights collection called Splendor: An Anthology of Love.

What aspect of craft are you wrestling with right now, and what’s making it difficult?

I primarily write flash-length pieces these days, both fiction and memoir. I know I am not particularly adept at writing convincing dialogue, so I tend to just avoid it by describing conversations rather than constructing dialogue.

What’s something you believe about writing that you think other writers might disagree with?

To answer this I’ll loop back to the question of using the MFA rule of “show don’t tell.” As noted above, aphantasia may effect my ability to easily show the reader what is happening emotionally in a scene or with vivid descriptions of surroundings and abojects. If something is not actually in front of me, I do not “see it” in my mind. So when I am writing descriptions of emotions of settings or objects, I am relying on my word/idea based memories rather than an inner vision. I have had numerous writing instructors over the years tell me “show don’t tell.” I disagree with many that “showing” is necessary to write compelling stories not only because I don’t write that way, but because I don’t picture things when reading other’s writings, I don’t see that the showing is necessary.

Where Our Words Travel

These are the stories our members have had published recently (click the story title to read them). Congratulations to Cole, Pamela, Hilary and Joyce!

Where: Does It Have Pockets

What: 1989: Every day is the same in East Berlin, until its not by Cole Beauchamp (I’m especially excited about this one as it was written on a flash course I taught last year and is the fourth story from that course that Cole has had published!).

Where: Bending Genres

What: All the Re-Words by Pamela J. Pescolido

Where: Silent Screams - an Anthology of Quiet Horror

What: The Siren’s Revenge by Hilary Ayshford

Where: Second prize in the ‘To Hull and Back’ humorous short story competition

What: Just How Bob Liked It by Joyce Bingham (results only published for now and the anthology of winning stories publishes shortly)

November 2025 Edition Contributors

We’re delighted to announce our selection for the Threshold edition that will publish next month. Six brilliant stories coming your way next month!

A New Life on a Distant Moon by Joyce Bingham

On Leaving a Familiar Place by Jo Clark

Suspended in Spirit by Laura M Puhl

Through Strangers and Ghosts by Jenny Gaitskell

We Are Dingo Pack by Belinda Rowe

Welcome to Our World by Jen OConnor

