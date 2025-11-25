Hi story lovers! Welcome to our monthly feature celebrating our community members and their work. Each month we’re showcasing one member in the spotlight position and sharing the stories our members have had published or placed/listed in competitions. A great way for you to discover great new stories and writers.

This month’s writer in the spotlight is Lorna Stewart who I had the pleasure of meeting in real life last year when she came to the Short Story Retreat I ran in Devon.

Lorna lives on a narrowboat in the UK and has been published in The Drabble, 81 Words anthology and here at WestWord. She has been highly commended and shortlisted in competitions such as Writers Forum, Flash 500, Retreat West, and Southam 100 Words.

Hi Lorna, tell us what’s a writing habit or ritual that’s become essential to your practice, and how did you discover it worked for you?

I find that attending a regular writing group helps to keep me focused. It’s so easy for other things to creep into your week and steal precious writing time. By attending the weekly Friday Flashing it not only sets me up for the weekend but inspires me to write more. I like to have herbal tea, listen to a playlist, and maybe enjoy a couple of Jammy Dodgers when I write. It may not improve my writing, but it helps me relax and enjoy the process!

Think of a piece of feedback or criticism you initially resisted – what made you eventually reconsider it, or why did you ultimately decide to ignore it?

I’m very lucky to have some writing buddies that offer good constructive feedback. Sometimes it can sting when something is pointed out that you didn’t spot. If this happens, I put the work to one side and review it later. To date they have always been right and changes have led to stories being shortlisted in competitions.

What do you think fiction can do that other art forms can’t – or what draws you specifically to writing rather than another creative medium?

Since I was small child I have loved reading and writing stories. I think it’s the escapism and the ability to slip into someone else’s skin, to safely live a different life for a moment that makes fiction special, I can’t say that knitting makes me feel like that!

When you’re stuck on a story, what’s your go-to strategy for working through it – or do you have a way of knowing when to step away?

I don’t have a solid strategy since I often leave stories unfinished. However, some useful advice I did receive was “push on to the end regardless of quality, it’s your first draft of many.” I used this mantra when writing a play for our local Amateur Dramatic group and made the deadline…many drafts and Jammy Dodgers later!

Where Our Words Travel

These are the stories our members have had published recently (click the story title to read them). Congratulations to Hilary!

Where: Black Works Magazine

What: Mary Had a Little Lamb by Hilary Ayshford

Another story that started life in a WestWord workshop!

Get writing

We’ve got two Zoom workshops coming up over the next couple of weeks.

Saturday 29th November 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM GMT

Join writer Jason Mann as he guides you through how to wield setting in your storytelling. Whether it be the claustrophobic grime of a city or the wild coast of a remote land, use your landscape to drive plot, evoke emotions and create your desired atmosphere. Jason will talk about how he makes the most of Cornwall’s raw landscape, buildings and its legends in his stories then invite participants to write a short scene that makes the most of setting.

Saturday 6th December 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT

Every powerful short story is built from scenes that do double duty. That is, the art of advancing your plot whilst revealing the depths of your characters. Discover techniques for seamless scene transitions that keep your readers turning pages, and explore how the right sensory details can transform ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re struggling with pacing, wanting to deepen your character work, or looking to add more emotional resonance to your stories, this workshop will give you practical tools you can use immediately.

And I have two courses starting in the New Year…

A Year of Mindful Writing

Start date: 5th January 2026

From £600

Learn to write from a place of presence, compassion, and authentic connection rather than fear, judgment, or competition. Join up to five other writers in an intimate group of personalised attention for twelve months of in-depth coursework covering craft, creativity, and the inner landscape of writing. All designed to help you write stories with emotional depth and have a nourishing relationship with your writing practice.

Quantum Flash

Start date: 2nd February 2026

£200

This six-week course is designed for flash fiction writers ready to experiment with narrative structures inspired by science and spirituality. Expect six fun and inspiring weeks, where you’ll explore concepts from quantum mechanics, consciousness research, and ancient wisdom traditions as creative constraints for pushing flash fiction into uncharted territory. This is the follow on to the Experiments in Flash course I taught in 2020/21. New experiments, new ideas, new flash stories!

