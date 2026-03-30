Hi story lovers! Welcome to our monthly feature celebrating our community members and their work. Each month we’re showcasing one member in the spotlight position and sharing the stories our members have had published or placed/listed in competitions. A great way for you to discover great new stories and writers.

We hope you enjoy finding out more about the voices at WestWord and do let our featured writers know in the comments if you enjoy their stories, and we’d love to hear what you think about Lorna’s craft notes.

This month, we’re finding out about Joyce Bingham who has been a member for several years and many if her stories have appeared in WestWord.

With love,

Member Spotlight

Joyce Bingham is a Scottish writer, living in the North-West of England, whose work has appeared in publications such as Flash Frog, WestWord, Molotov Cocktail, Bending Genres, and Ghost Parachute. When she’s not writing, she puts her green fingers to use as a plant whisperer and Venus fly trap wrangler.

Joyce, your work spans a striking range — folklore, sci-fi, ekphrasis, dark literary fiction — yet it’s almost always flash. What is it about this short form that keeps drawing you back, and do you approach these different genres differently within it, or does the flash instinct stay the same regardless of where the story goes?

I like the short form because it allows me to explore a small point in time, in depth. Recently I’ve found that some of my stories are rebelling, demanding more time and energy and word count. I have a growing number on file I need to go back to and develop more.

Last year my short story, Just How Bob Liked It, was second in the To Hull and Back humorous short story competition. I was Pushcart nominated in 2025 for a historical story The Gods Decide in Sundial Magazine. Two new genres as well as word counts for me. So perhaps there will be less of the flash fiction length in the next few years.

I don’t always have control over genre; the story does that itself. Sometimes it’s generated by the prompt, and occasionally by what is mulling around in my head. I’m a regular at Friday Flashing and everyone writes such wonderful stories. More often than not mine take a darker path, even when we start at the same prompt, which makes it such a wonderful process.

Two of your stories — “No New Messages and Nine Saved Messages” and “Watch Your Body Melt Away” — were nominated for Best Microfiction 2024. Microfiction and flash are alike but different too. When you’re working at that most compressed end of the form, what changes for you, and is there something those two particular pieces did that felt different when you wrote them?

Both of these stories were written in a single session, with some editing later. This does not happen often at all, but it feels like magic happening when one turns up. I can’t write microfiction intentionally. The story dictates this specific length, and I have to let that happen. With microfiction, the editing takes up so much longer than writing the original story, swapping a word here, or reducing the word count here, and moving that same comma out and in again. Deciding when it’s ready to be submitted can be difficult.

Your bio describes you as a plant whisperer and Venus fly trap wrangler, and “Diary of an Apocalypse Gardener” suggests that the natural world feeds your imagination in interesting ways. How does that life outside writing — the hands-in-the-soil, non-wordy part of your day — show up in what you create on the page?

I’ve been a plant whisperer for longer than I can remember, we always had plants at home, so I suspect I inherited it from my Mum. The strange and odd-looking plant obsession started when I won a cactus in a competition when I was ten. It was delivered by post in a tiny box and stayed with me for years, only to be lost in a house move. I’ve asked the inhabitants of the greenhouse for their views on this question. They deny any knowledge and suggest that maybe my science background has something to do with the natural world sneaking its way in at every opportunity. I continue to enjoy new ideas coming out of the sciences today, I adore the fact that trees communicate with each other underground and that might pop up at some point as a story.

You’re a Scottish writer living in the North of England. Place feels alive in your work with titles like “When the sky is a heartless blue” and “the Sun a yellow flame” or “When a Sparrowhawk Visits, Small Birds Scatter” carry a real physical world in them. How conscious are you of place as a force in your writing, and does the experience of being between two landscapes do anything particular to how you see and write?

That’s a good question, and I don’t quite know the answer to it. I guess it’s not a conscious thing. Fey places and the gaps between worlds, objects and people, call to me. Perhaps, I would always be in that strange space where the sky and the sea meet, regardless of where I live. Establishing the roots of the story often begins with world building, no matter how small the word count ends up being, or if the initial sentences get edited out. Maybe I’m emulating putting down my own roots wherever I am, by writing the physical world.

Where Our Words Travel

These are the stories our members have had published or listed/placed in competitions recently. Congratulations to Joyce, Stephanie (whose story came from a WestWord workshop!) and Sally!

Where: Temple in a City

What: Eight Times Table by Joyce Bingham

Where: Farnham Flash Fiction Anthology 2026

What: Escaping into Wonderland by Stephanie Percival - First Place in 2026 Farnham Flash Fiction Competition

Where: Not Quite Write Flesh Fiction Competition

What: Lady Prattleby’s Paramour (A Parody) by Sally Curtis writing as Fanny Flutters

Last chance to submit for the 2026 WestWord Prize and the May edition as the deadline is tomorrow!

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