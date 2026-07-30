Hi story lovers! Welcome to our monthly feature celebrating our community members and their work. Each month we’re showcasing one member in the spotlight position and sharing the stories our members have had published or placed/listed in competitions. A great way for you to discover great new stories and writers.

We hope you enjoy finding out more about the voices at WestWord and do let our featured writers know in the comments if you enjoy their stories, we love to hear what you think.

This month, we’re finding out about Alison Wassell who has been a member for several years and many of her stories have appeared in WestWord.

With love,

Member Spotlight

Alison Wassell is a writer of flash and micro fiction and the occasional short story from Merseyside, UK. Her work has been published by Fictive Dream, The Bridport Prize, WestWord, Does It Have Pockets, TrashCat Lit, Frazzled Lit, NFFD, Bath Flash Fiction Award, The Phare and elsewhere. She also writes regularly for The People’s Friend magazine. She has no desire whatsoever to write a novel.

You’ve had over 50 stories published in The People’s Friend alongside work in many literary journals — two very different worlds. How do you navigate writing for such different audiences, and does moving between them affect how you approach each piece?

I’ve actually written well over a hundred stories for The People’s Friend now! People are often dismissive of this kind of writing, but it’s very difficult to do well, and I’m proud of those stories. I think of writing for PF as my job, albeit not a very well paid one, whereas my flash and micro pieces are more of a passion thing. You’re right, they are very different worlds, although I’m sure some readers comfortably inhabit both. I know I do. The People’s Friend has very specific requirements. Stories, although they can be about difficult subjects, always need to have an uplifting and optimistic ending. My other work is often a lot darker in tone. I used to find it really difficult to switch from one mindset to the other, but it’s become easier over the years. Now, I sometimes find that if a flash piece isn’t working I can turn it into a People’s Friend story, although that process doesn’t seem to work in reverse. I’ve yet to create a flash from an unsuccessful PF story. But there’s a first time for everything, I suppose.

You’ve talked about composing stories in your head until they’re nearly word-perfect before you write them down — where does that process usually happen, and what do you think it does for the work that sitting at a desk couldn’t?

Before the pandemic I worked for my cousins, selling bottled gas, and I used to walk to and from work every day. That was when I did my composing. I only ever created tiny micros. I think micro fiction is closer to poetry than any other form, and there was something about brisk walking that helped with the rhythm of the pieces. I rarely do that now, although I do sometimes go for what I call ‘thinking walks’, particularly when I’m struggling with a People’s Friend plot. I find it a useful way of getting a story straight in my head.

You cite Alice Munro and William Trevor as influences — writers whose short stories feel like entire worlds rather than glimpsed moments. How do you carry that kind of influence into flash and micro fiction, where space is so compressed?

I began as a short story writer, before I even knew what flash fiction was, and I think when I cited those influences I was probably thinking about my longer work. Having said that, I was reading a William Trevor story only a few days ago, and thinking about how he uses details, such as what’s on a character’s mantelpiece, to tell the reader something about who they are. In flash, where the canvas is small, a tiny thing like this can do so much. And I love the way Alice Munro sometimes has recurring characters popping up in her stories. I’ve started to do this myself, recently.

You moved from primary school teaching to writing fiction — looking back, what did teaching give you as a writer that you might not have found any other way?

To be brutally honest, apart from a lot of material, I’m not sure it gave me anything, really. I’d probably have started writing much earlier, if I hadn’t been a teacher. In many ways I found it a soul-destroying and creativity sapping experience, with an emphasis on testing and meeting targets, often at the expense of doing what was best for the children. Amusingly, I now break many of the writing rules I was required to teach on a regular basis! Perhaps you could say teaching taught me resilience and helped me develop a thick skin, which is very helpful when dealing with rejections.

Where Our Words Travel

These are the stories our members have had published or listed/placed in competitions recently. Congratulations to Joyce, whose shortlisted story, Red, Blue, Green, came from a WestWord workshop!

Where: Free Flash Fiction Competition Thirty-Four

What: Red, Blue, Green by Joyce Bingham

Where: CYMERA/Shoreline of Infinity

What: Grown-up Handwriting by Joyce Bingham - First Place in 2026 Cymera Festival /Shoreline of Infinity Competition

Last chance to submit for the the September edition as the deadline is tomorrow!

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