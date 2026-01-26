WestWord

WestWord

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cole beauchamp's avatar
cole beauchamp
18h

Thanks so much Amanda, great questions that gave me a chance to reflect 😊 Next 6 months are going to be a ride!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture