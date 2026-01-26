Hi story lovers! Welcome to our monthly feature celebrating our community members and their work. Each month we’re showcasing one member in the spotlight position and sharing the stories our members have had published or placed/listed in competitions. A great way for you to discover great new stories and writers.

We hope you enjoy finding out more about the voices at WestWord and do let our featured writers know in the comments if you enjoy their stories, and we’d love to hear what you think about Lorna’s craft notes.

For this month, I’m naming this the Cole Beauchamp edition as not only is she in the spotlight, she’s had three stories published, a story she wrote on one of my flash courses has been nominated for Best Small Fictions 2026, and she’s been chosen as a 2026 SmokeLong Quarterly Emerging Writer Fellow. Congrats on all your success, Cole!

With love,

Member Spotlight

Cole Beauchamp is a queer writer based in London. Her stories have been in the Wigleaf Top 50, nominated for awards and shortlisted for the Bath, Bridport, Oxford and WestWord prizes. She's a contributing editor at New Flash Fiction Review. She lives with her girlfriend and has two children.

Image by Amanda Woodhead

Cole, you balance copywriting by day with fiction writing by night - how does moving between commercial and creative writing affect your craft, if at all?

I used to find the switch incredibly difficult. With copywriting, I have to be so explicit and with fiction, it’s the opposite - layers and white space. In the beginning, I’d have to change physical locations (wrote my first novel in the local Sainsbury’s cafe!) and write longhand to cue my brain for the switch. Eventually I fired different neural paths and now location and method don’t matter But I still write most first drafts longhand. For me, there’s something special about pen meeting paper.



What’s a story or writer that changed how you approach flash fiction - something that made you see what the form could do?

There are so many great flash writers pushing the form, like Kathy Fish’s Alligator and Tania Herschman’s Time Chronicles. I also love the way Sumitra Singam, my writing bestie, and Mizuki Yamamoto write about the angst of youth and desire.

But you asked for one writer or story so I’ll say Claudia Monpere. Her use of language and structure in two creative non-fiction pieces, The Master of Sugar and The Little List of Boys and Men Who Vanished just blew me away. The leaps she takes! And all the time you know you are in safe hands so you just go with it. I admire that so much.

You’ve been shortlisted for multiple major prizes and made the prestigious Wigleaf Top 50 - has this recognition affected your writing process or what you choose to write about?

I think as writers we are all plagued by doubt. And recognition is a great boost. I love when editors and readers tell you what they connected with in a piece.

Sometimes it gets you through those tough days. But it’s all subjective, right? It’s another person’s opinion. I know from being a reader that my opinions often clash with other readers. And that’s no different at the top mags.

I experiment a lot with flash. That’s the beauty of the form. And if I see something published that intrigues me, I’ll give it a go. That’s how I got into speculative fiction. But beyond following my curiosity, it doesn’t affect what I write about.

As a contributing editor at New Flash Fiction Review, what’s something you’ve learned about flash fiction from the editing side that’s influenced how you write your own work?

There was one story that the other editors loved, and I was like - but where’s the arc? Where’s the movement?

Not all stories have an arc, they said. We like the language of this one.

Honestly, it was a blinding revelation. I’d had so much feedback, some from litmag editors, that my stories lacked an arc that I’d made it one of my mantras. And I didn’t even believe in it. So I said - you’re right! I love the language of this one too! And it was published.

I felt like a great weight had been lifted.

You’ve been selected as a 2026 SmokeLong Quarterly Emerging Writer Fellow — a program that offers behind-the-scenes experience reading submissions alongside editors, regular feedback sessions, and community workshop access. What are you most curious to learn from this inside perspective on one of flash fiction’s most respected publications?

I am so excited for all of it!! I’m batting zero on Smokelong to date. Maybe I’ll tally up how many stories I’ve had rejected by them! So I am really excited to work alongside the submissions team and learn what does and doesn’t get a thumbs up. I love that every story is reviewed by at least two readers - they get thousands of stories but still show such respect for the words people send them.

Writing every week in Smokelong Fitness and getting that immediate feedback really pushes me to keep experimenting, keep learning.

And feedback from 3 senior editors on multiple stories, that is gold to me. I’m hoping that it helps me finesse my stories, that I can gain a better sense of where things might be falling short. I joked with Fiona McKay, a Fellow in 2024, that I’m hoping for a Fairy Godmother wand, so bibbity-bibbity-bo I can nail my endings from now on!

Where Our Words Travel

These are the stories our members have had published recently (click the story title to read them). Congratulations to Hilary!

Where: Temple in a City

What: Our Lady of Sorrows by Hilary Ayshford

Where: Highly Commended in WriteTime Short Story Competition

What: The Best is Yet to Come by Stephanie Percival (will be published in the anthology)

Where: Hysteria 2025 Writing Competition Anthology 11

What: Reaching Home by Stephanie Percival

Where: Lost Balloon

What: Rewind by Cole Beauchamp

Where: Frazzled Lit

What: Letting go by Cole Beauchamp

Where: Frazzled Lit

What: And now I feel the benevolent light of Marie Kondo upon me by Cole Beauchamp

Get writing

There’s lots of great Zoom workshops coming up. Click the title of each to book!

Novel Building Blocks 2: Dialogue Mastery

Sunday 1st February 2026 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT

Are you looking for the tools to help you craft conversations that reveal character, advance plot, and crackle with authenticity? In this second workshop of the Novel Building Blocks series you will learn how to transform your dialogue from functional to unforgettable.

This workshop is included with a WestWord membership or you can pay as you go.

Slow Story Workshop

Thursday 5th February 2026 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT

The first in a six-month series. These workshops invite you to slow down and truly see how masterful short stories work. Each month will focus on a different text which you will read closely, discuss deeply, and discover the craft elements that make it resonate long after you’ve finished reading. Prompts will then help you hone your own masterpiece.

You can sign up to individual workshops or attend the whole series. There is a discount for WestWord members.

Writing Beyond Reality: Introduction to Magical Realism

Tuesday 10th February 2026 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM GMT

This workshop explores how alternative concepts of time can transform your fiction. Drawing on archaeological mysteries, Eastern philosophy, and the idea that “all times are equally real”, we’ll examine circular structures, timeslips, cross-temporal communication, and narratives where past and future bleed into the present. Learn to write stories that loop, echo, and spiral - where endings become beginnings and characters exist across multiple lives or civilisations simultaneously.

Friday Flashing

Every Friday 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM GMT

Join Debbi Voisey for focused flash fiction development that will sharpen every aspect of your writing. Each session features a reading, associated writing prompts and a chance to take your flash writing to the next level. These sessions are included in a WestWord membership or you can pay as you go.

Plus, I have an exciting new flash course starting soon…

Quantum Flash

Start date: 2nd February 2026



This six-week course is designed for flash fiction writers ready to experiment with narrative structures inspired by science and spirituality. Expect six fun and inspiring weeks, where you’ll explore concepts from quantum mechanics, consciousness research, and ancient wisdom traditions as creative inspiration for pushing flash fiction into uncharted territory. This is the follow on to the Experiments in Flash course I taught in 2020/21. New experiments, new ideas, new flash stories!

Leave a comment

Share