Susy Churchill is an author and psychotherapist. Her textbook: ‘The Troubled Mind’ (Palgrave MacMillan) was published in 2010. Susy’s flash fiction and poetry has appeared in Literary Orphans, the 2022 National Flash Fiction Day anthology, Pure Slush ‘Lifespan’, Paragraph Planet and Visual Verse. She completed an MA in Creative Writing with Lancaster University in 2024. When not writing or editing her MA novel, she’s likely to be found gardening from a ladder at her hillside home on England’s south coast. She writes a weekly blog at https://susymuses.substack.com

Susy, after many years of developing your writing practice alongside your career as a psychotherapist, how has your understanding of what makes people tick influenced the characters and conflicts you create in your fiction?

I’ve learned that we rarely have full insight into our own motives for taking any particular step. At any one time, we’re influenced by parental messages (“Don’t make a fuss”), bodily desires, the ‘should’s we’ve absorbed from our society, the motives identified in Maslow’s hierarchy of needs — and more.

I’ve tried to show that in my characters. Maria, the 16 year old Maltese girl in the novel I’m editing, wants to make her mother happy by being a dutiful daughter, she wants to escape being her spiteful grandmother’s carer and she wants to travel. These last two motives are incompatible with being a ‘good girl’ — so the conflict is internal, between her wants and her shoulds. Other layers of motives emerge as the narrative progresses: her escape from the island triggers guilt, which prompts other actions …

Working as a couples therapist highlighted how we make so many assumptions about other people and act from our assumptions rather than the reality of the situation. I have a hunch that a significant percentage of interpersonal conflict is based on this. Maria thinks her mother regards her as stupid, so turns down secretarial training, believing she would fail at it. She doesn’t explain this, so her mother is left exasperated, which confirms Maria’s belief. The psychiatrist RD Laing wrote a brilliant little book called ‘Knots’ that shows how this sort of distorted thinking gets more layered and convoluted. I try to show some of this in the interactions between Maria and her mother.

I’m drawn to demonstrating how we constrain ourselves by our fixed beliefs, our stories about ‘who we are’, and my writing is an encouragement to people to be curious about who they could be. The great psychologist Carl Rogers described that journey to authenticity, to allowing the core self to emerge. That’s a central theme in my fiction.

You completed your MA in Creative Writing in 2024 — what’s something you learned during that process that challenged or changed your approach to writing?

I’m still wrestling with ‘narrative drive’ and the challenge of simplifying some of those layers of motives and inner contradictions in order to construct a satisfying narrative arc. I’m currently examining my latest draft through a structural lens. How are my protagonists’ actions and decisions driving the plot? What fascinates me are moments of insight, but, as in life, these need to lead to action for meaningful change to happen.

Your Substack explores connections between plants and psychology — have you found gardening and the natural world influencing your fiction writing in unexpected ways?

Gardening has been a major route to getting out of over-thinking, living in my head, since my early twenties. There are so many methods to develop mindfulness – for me, gardening is literally grounding. (I also meditate!) Gardening leads to metaphors about cultivation, weeding, pruning, feeding — these provide a very different mindset from the conquest/battle metaphors of the hero’s journey. My flash piece ‘Neither yes nor no’ (‘And we Lived Happily Ever After’, NFFD Anthology 2022) was prompted by gardening as a symbol for the see-saw between control and spontaneity, balancing order and the wild.

Coming from academic writing (textbooks, journal papers) to creative writing, what was the biggest adjustment you had to make in how you approached the page?

Clarity was the quality I valued most highly in my academic writing: being able to express complex ideas in straightforward language. That involved laying out the logical steps in a psychological theory in a very linear way. Academic writing is focused on the general case, the underlying principles that are common to many.

Fiction requires the opposite. Our job is to create a realistic picture of a made-up character with a unique history, a specific, individual way of seeing and relating to the world, and layers of conflicting motives. As a novelist and flash fiction writer, I’ve had to learn to hint, to be indirect, to drop clues that allow the reader to make the connections for herself. Writing pictorially and emotionally, rather than logically and analytically.

