Hi story lovers! Welcome to our monthly feature celebrating our community members and their work. Each month we’re showcasing one member in the spotlight position and sharing the stories our members have had published or placed/listed in competitions. A great way for you to discover great new stories and writers.

We hope you enjoy finding out more about the voices at WestWord and do let our featured writers know in the comments if you enjoy their stories.

This month, we’re finding out about David Lewis who has been a member for several years and a writer for many more than that.

With love,

Member Spotlight

An erstwhile foreign correspondent, D. X. Lewis has graduated to fiction. Short, flash and micro stories have appeared widely. His novella-in-flash A Life in Pieces is on Amazon in print, e-book and audio versions. His play Couples, Throuples and Body Hair will première in April. Pushcart-nominated, he lives in France.

David, as a foreign correspondent you reported on democratic reforms in Hungary which precipitated the overthrow of Communism throughout Eastern Europe. Later you wrote on AIDS for WHO and on public service media for the European Broadcasting Union, operator of the Eurovision Song Contest. Now you write flash and micro fiction. What does the short form give you that those earlier roles couldn’t — and is there anything from that life in high-stakes, high-visibility writing that still shows up on the page?

Eleven years as a correspondent and editor for Reuters (in London, Bonn, Vienna and Budapest) forced me to write as fast and concisely as possible. In a sense I was writing flash and micro long before taking up those forms again many years later for fiction rather than fact.

In Hungary, where in 1988 I opened the first bureau of a Western journalist since the 1956 Uprising, I met Viktor Orban when he was a scruffy and skinny student meeting his friends illegally under a Communist regime, railing against the Russians. I worked so hard and long in Budapest that I landed in hospital with burnout. It was a relief to be recruited by WHO in Geneva to write a quarterly newsletter and draft speeches on AIDS. There I had the luxury of writing to far softer deadlines, and often at far greater length, than I could at Reuters. At the EBU I moved through a variety of jobs, all of them involving communications, from press officer, speechwriter, and writer of official reports. Several times I attended the Eurovision Song Contest in my professional capacity, though I rarely found the experience enjoyable. Do my past lives still show up on the page? Definitely — partly because, often through laziness, I find it easier to grab elements of my own life than to create or imagine stories from scratch.

Writing about AIDS for the WHO means bearing witness to suffering in a very specific, public-health register — precise, purposeful, accountable language. How did that experience shape what you believe fiction is for, and do you find yourself drawn to writing about illness, body, or mortality in your stories?

Especially in the 1990s, HIV and AIDS were almost synonymous with sex and death. Often I was preaching the use of condoms and safe sexual practices. I recall interviewing an Indian sex educator who promoted the slogan “Better 100 sex positions with one person than one position with 100 people”. Discussing such topics with my (very conservative) parents over Sunday lunch was an, er, interesting experience.

The themes of sex and death certainly recur in my writing today, though maybe they would have done so irrespective of my experience at WHO. After all, sex and death are the Alpha and Omega of existence, the start and the end of human life. Of course the 70 or 80 years we can hope to enjoy between our birth and demise are important too! And I do give attention to those years in A Life in Pieces, my novella-in-flash, whose subtitle — The Origins, Childhood, Crimes, Misdemeanours, Loves, Infidelities, and Imminent Demise of Edward Newman — says it all.

The key structure of news agency stories is the pyramid: loading the five Ws (Who, What, Where, When, Why) into the first sentence and adding background in decreasing order of importance, so that clients can cut texts from the top to the length they require. I see fiction as a more challenging, poetic way to “tell the truth” than the bald, news agency manner of reporting facts. I am still learning to write more slowly, to write with more reflection, resonance, and depth. And to write true fiction, rather than disguised autobiography. Work that touches readers’ hearts, that takes them to places where mere news stories cannot take them.

Despite my news agency training in speedy non-fiction, I came to flash and micro fiction only after attempting longer forms. One resolution I made after the EBU made me redundant, more than 10 years ago, was to write at least one novel before I died. Indeed I poured out three full drafts during successive Novembers of the (now defunct) National Novel-Writing Month. The wonderful Mary-Jane Holmes provided feedback on two of those draft texts. Alas, I have never mustered the energy or discipline to work on her recommendations: all three of my draft novels remain just drafts — although I have quarried them for short stories, including one nominated for a Pushcart Prize, and several plays.

As someone accustomed from my journalistic training and professional career to respecting the primacy of facts, I find it hard not to use my own life in writing stories; difficult to resist the temptation of so-called auto-fiction. I drew closely on my own life experiences in all three of my draft novels. Made in Germany™️ portrayed the éducation sentimentale of a 19-year-old Brit called Edward Newman (that name again) who spent six months in Germany exactly when a 19-year-old Brit called David Lewis spent six months in the country with the same preoccupations .… Made in Morocco™️, the story of a middle-aged secretary, drew heavily on my personal experiences at WHO and on holiday in Agadir. And Made in Hungary™️ featured a young foreign correspondent, also called Edward Newman, who becomes entangled in the 1989 overturning of Communism in Budapest.

More recently, many of the flash stories that compose my novella-in-flash are almost pure autobiography. (Though others are pure fiction — which confuses people who assume that, as they know that some chapters are “true”, all of them are also based on fact.)

I arrived at Retreat West through a short story course run by Amanda Huggins and thence through courses on flash and micro-fiction run by Mary-Jane. In common with many people in the ever-accelerating social media world, I now find novels and even some short stories too much effort to read. So I’ve returned to short forms via a circuitous route.

A Life in Pieces is a resonant title for a novella-in-flash written by someone who has genuinely lived across multiple worlds — journalism, global health, the bizarre glamour of Eurovision, France. How much of the architecture of that book comes from your own sense of a life that doesn’t resolve into a single coherent narrative?

Full disclosure: I never set out to write my novella-in-flash as a coherent narrative. I put together the mosaic of what were largely pre-existing stories in response to novella-in-flash competitions launched by Retreat West (I was short-listed) and subsequently Bath Flash Fiction. Jude Higgins recommended that I propose the book to Alien Buddha Press, which had already published NiFs by flash writers I admired, and I was happy to be offered a contract.

Is my own life incoherent? It is true that I have had an extremely varied life, and the chance to visit more than 100 countries, both professionally and privately. But I am still very much the small boy, thinly veiled as Edward Newman, who appears in the early stories of A Life in Pieces. Some memories of my early childhood are more detailed and vivid than what I remember of last week.

You’ve now added an audiobook to A Life in Pieces — which is an interesting choice for a form built on white space and silence on the page. What happens to flash fiction when it becomes voice? Did hearing it read aloud change how you understood what you’d written?

I don’t necessarily agree that novellas in flash are built on white space and silence. But I’ve long enjoyed listening to books on radio, cassette tapes, or CDs.

A favourite on car journeys when my children were young was a brilliant recording of Gerald Durrell’s My Family and Other Animals. And of course many people now consume books on Audible, for example when they’re walking the dog, running, or torturing their bodies in gyms. (Not that I do either of those things.) So it seemed logical for me to create an audio version of A Life in Pieces. The 28 free-standing flash stories are divided between Edward Newman, the protagonist, and Sheila, the childhood sweetheart who becomes his wife. My good friend Lesley Sherwood, a talented member of the Geneva English Drama Society (which on 21 April premiered my playet Couples, Throuples and Body Hair), brilliantly voiced the Sheila stories and the breathless Chapter 2 (for which I imagined myself into the mind of my paternal grandmother, a miner’s wife who left school at 12). I read the stories written from Edward’s point of view. The recording was produced by Jan Powell, another good friend, who has a podcast production company and a portable recording studio. (Jan’s beautiful authoritative voice is heard briefly in Chapter VII, a hermit crab flash entitled A Human Jellyfish Goes Missing, first published in Splonk magazine.)

What happens when flash fiction becomes voice? I hope what happens is what you feel when you watch or hear a play text come to life. The word made flesh, as it were, if that is not blasphemy. What do I think when I hear the audio version? I hear faults in my own reading, and think of how both it and the text might be improved.

* If any WestWorders would like a free copy of the audiobook, I do have a few promotional codes I can pass to people emailing me on davidxlewis@gmail.com

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