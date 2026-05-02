WestWord

WestWord

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Meekums, Writer's avatar
Bonnie Meekums, Writer
1d

Honoured to be on the longlist. X

Reply
Share
Michael Murphy's avatar
Michael Murphy
1dEdited

So deeply, deeply appreciative to have my work recognized in your longlist. Best of luck to all in the lucky 13.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture