Many thanks to everyone who submitted a flash story for the 2026 WestWord Prize. We’ve enjoyed reading them all and are delighted to announce the longlist of 13 stories that have gone through to the next round. Huge congratulations if your story appears here - no telling which is yours though as we are reading anonymously!

We’ll be announcing the shortlist as soon as we can. Good luck for the next round!

Longlisted Stories

All the best, Father Christmas

Appeal

Bamboo

Fate of a Rocking Chair

Forelsket

Let’s Just Say it Never Happened

Love is a Burning Thing

The Fittest

The Immortality Paradox

The Shape of Something Missing

The Slaking of Sorrow

The Last Screening

The Youngening Machine

Workshop this weekend

Are you working on a novel? Then join Amanda tomorrow for Novel Building Blocks 5: Revision Strategies for Novel-Length Work. Approach revision as a novelist with strategies designed for longer work. Learn systematic methods to tackle structural issues, character arcs, and pacing problems without drowning in the enormity of the task. Leave with a practical roadmap for transforming your draft into a polished manuscript.

Sunday 3rd May

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

£20

This workshop is included with WestWord memberships. Join here or just book separately and come along.

Book here