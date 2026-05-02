WestWord Prize Longlist
The stories going through to the next stage are...
Many thanks to everyone who submitted a flash story for the 2026 WestWord Prize. We’ve enjoyed reading them all and are delighted to announce the longlist of 13 stories that have gone through to the next round. Huge congratulations if your story appears here - no telling which is yours though as we are reading anonymously!
We’ll be announcing the shortlist as soon as we can. Good luck for the next round!
Longlisted Stories
All the best, Father Christmas
Appeal
Bamboo
Fate of a Rocking Chair
Forelsket
Let’s Just Say it Never Happened
Love is a Burning Thing
The Fittest
The Immortality Paradox
The Shape of Something Missing
The Slaking of Sorrow
The Last Screening
The Youngening Machine
Workshop this weekend
Are you working on a novel? Then join Amanda tomorrow for Novel Building Blocks 5: Revision Strategies for Novel-Length Work. Approach revision as a novelist with strategies designed for longer work. Learn systematic methods to tackle structural issues, character arcs, and pacing problems without drowning in the enormity of the task. Leave with a practical roadmap for transforming your draft into a polished manuscript.
Sunday 3rd May
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
£20
This workshop is included with WestWord memberships. Join here or just book separately and come along.
Honoured to be on the longlist. X
So deeply, deeply appreciative to have my work recognized in your longlist. Best of luck to all in the lucky 13.