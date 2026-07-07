Hi Story Lovers,

I am delighted to share with you the winning stories in this year’s WestWord Prize and the words our judge, Kathryn Aldridge-Morris, has shared about the stories she read in this final round.

Sadly, one of the writers declined to have her shortlisted story published so there is a reference in the judge’s comments to a story that you will not be reading.

Many thanks to everyone who took part this year, to Kathryn for judging, and to the winning and shortlisted writers for their patience as I had to delay announcing the results and publishing the stories due to a family bereavement.

Congratulations to all of the writers whose stories appear here — the WestWord reading team loved them all!

With love,

Amanda 💙

Judge’s Comments

The seven shortlisted stories presented such a wonderful range of voices, genres and themes, making the task of judging particularly enjoyable, but more challenging too! Congratulations to all the writers who shortlisted – I have loved spending time with your fantastic work. There was much to admire about the four stories which, after much deliberation, didn’t place. The ‘denim and lace’ sky in The Slaking of Sorrow; a story brimming with sensuous imagery and language, its narrator ‘walking two paths, the then and the now.’ The impressive cinematic unfolding of a tragic memory, when returning to a childhood home in The Shape of Something Missing. The moving exploration of a character’s relationship with an object freighted with traumatic significance in Fate of a Rocking Chair. And then Forelsket, a joyful story in which the writer masterfully ratchets up the absurd to hilarious effect. Comedy is one of the hardest things to pull off and the visuals this story evoked made me laugh out loud.

1st Place: Love is a Burning Thing by Geoff Mead

It was voice in this story which immediately put it in my top three and eventually landed it the winning spot. Confident and authentic, the voice sets the tone from the get-go. After a strong opening, establishing both setting and stakes, we learn the narrator has no idea how to get to where they need to be, but that ‘Billy Connolly will get me there.’ I was in! This was a character I wanted to spend time with. When they say, ‘Common sense tells me to stay on the metalled road’ but that they’ll let the technology override their human judgement, we know this choice will end badly. The writer then weaves Satnav instructions into the unfolding narrative. This could have been overdone, but the balance and timing are spot on, adding momentum and revealing more of the narrator’s character. Throughout, the writer succeeds in evoking a range of emotional responses as they literally take us on a journey, using humour, tension and then, leading us out of the fire, to a moving moment of realisation. Great storytelling!

Read 'Love is a Burning Thing'

2 nd Place: Appeal by Kerstin Klein

I loved this clever, dystopian story for its futuristic world-building and how it spoke to our times. I was immediately immersed in the writer’s hell-scape of e-bureaucracy and invested in the protagonist’s quest for answers as they are thwarted at every step. I appreciated the darkly humorous idea that even in the future, the same old mundane glitches in the technology will continue to frustrate us: ‘Click here to appeal. It was just text, clicking didn’t work.’ The loaded political language succinctly gives us an insight into the regime’s system of control and manipulation, while also being close enough to current terminology to suggest that this is the way we may all be heading: ‘I held indefinite protected citizen status.’ The sense of dread and unease is successfully ramped up as the story progresses and the ending is satisfying and thought-provoking.

Read 'Appeal'

3 rd Place: The Last Screening by Stanley Péan

An unsettling story in which the line between the protagonist’s life and the film he compulsively watches becomes blurred, and where the nature of memory is put under the spotlight. The writer conjures a dreamlike atmosphere teeming with projector dust as the narrator keeps returning to a cinema to rewatch a film, all the while uncanny happenings are beginning to unfold in his everyday life. I loved the way the writer projected the protagonist’s sense of self onto the film; realising he’s watching himself on the screen, where he appears alone, at the edge of the action: ‘Never speaking. Never acknowledged.’ The film itself lingers on ‘empty streets, half-finished conversations, pauses that felt more important than decisions.’ An ambitious piece, tackling remembering, regret and letting go, possibly even the end of life, in an original way.

Read 'The Last Screening'

Shortlisted Stories

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