The first time I opened my eyes I was under water. Well, not water really but a great big bubble of warm, golden fluid. And there I was floating right in the middle of it. It was very relaxing.

I suspect I was always in it but I didn’t know that. I didn’t know anything back when I was a zygote. I was totally brain dead and looked like a big comma. Even later, when I was first an embryo I didn’t look much better. A boiled shrimp with a big-ass head. And there was still nothing inside that head for a long time. I guess I had to grow some body parts, have some stumps stretch into fingers and toes. And then hands and arms and legs and feet. Now I’m just as smooth as can be everywhere else. No naughty bits dangling off me. I even have a cute little nose and nicely-shaped ears. I’m beginning to look less like a deformed Cheeto and more like, well, what I will call a person.

And then, boom, when my eyes opened, I could see my bubble. I could hear things too, especially the sloshing of this pool I’m floating in. I experimented moving my body parts around and jabbing my elbows and, especially, kicking. What a rush that was. But best of all, I discovered I have a brain, a functioning one. Synapses started making contact with one another right and left.

That’s when I deduced I wasn’t alone. There’s something outside my bubble, maybe a protective shell. It’s really big but we’re pretty compatible. I named it my Host. If I want to lie on my side, it flattens out for me. If I feel like a nap, it makes soft, soothing sounds. Oh yes, I can hear that. And when I feel like kicking, it jumps and grunts and sometimes says bad words. I’ll admit I got fed up a time or two and thought about breaking out of here. I kicked a lot harder and jabbed with my elbows and even butted my head. But that hurt. These walls are pretty thick. So I concluded I should just be content where I am.

Besides I realized that while I was going through my growth stages, not conscious of anything, my Host apparently went through some too, not very pleasant ones, like squeezing me and heaving back up what was just eaten, along with some pretty hideous gaggy noises. I should sympathize, don’t you think?

Then, recently, something amazing happened. I was floating along when suddenly I started turning. Turning upside down. And I could hear inside me, something big and strong and thumping fast, pumping liquid up and down and all through me. It was my heart, pumping my blood, especially to my brain. I could actually feel my mind expanding. That’s when I knew it all fit together. And a new word just popped into my head. Epiphany! I was having an epiphany. This was how I’m supposed to be. Head first. Getting ready for deliverance. My brain was crowding my skull as it filled up with ideas. My heart was beating faster. Suddenly I understood everything. I knew the answers to all the mysteries, all the agonies, the wars, the horrors. I knew how to end them all. I would take away all the pain. And the sheer happiness of that almost made my heart burst. Oh, I had to share this with my Host. Now I knew what she – yes, she, has been to me. When I get out of here I’ll hug her and kiss her and tell her the joyful news. I’ll tell everybody. I’ll make dreams come true. I will cure Cancer once and for all. I am Fetus the Fabulous.

I got so excited about all this I had to take a nap.

But it was a short one because I’m waking up to shrieking noises. My Host is screaming and heaving and twitching and my beautiful bubble fluid is churning and draining into a whirlpool barreling through a dark tunnel that’s opening up from nowhere. I feel dry air stinging me, sucking me into that tunnel. Now I see nothing, I hear nothing except my uncontrollable sobbing and I am forgetting everything I ever knew, everything I ever felt as something pulls me out into a cold, indifferent light.

Author: Jen OConnor’s work is published in American Writers Review, Ravensperch, Sinister Wisdom and Orchards Poetry Journal among others. She recently won a grant from the Speculative Literature Foundation and was a finalist for 2024 Saints & Sinners Literary Festival Short Fiction Contest. Her plays have been produced throughout the US.

