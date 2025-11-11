Mum’s in the kitchen dressed in a black tank top, cargo pants, combat boots, cap, tactical belt with harness – her long hair is hacked short. I’m cooking up a storm she smiles, peering at the three of us over her Matsuda sunglasses. We need protein. Pull up a pew. She gazes out the window, says something about being prepared and bleach and sixteen drops to treat a gallon of water. We glance at each other, poke forks in our yolks, watch them bleed yellow.

Brakey throws an empty milk carton in the rubbish bin on top of mum’s nightie and her slippers and her pill bottles that sound like maracas when he shakes them. She tells us to be ready in ten minutes.

Mum! cries Brakey, it’s only seven thirty.

We’re running to school from now on, she growls. Healthy body, healthy mind. The world’s on the edge of a precipice, we need to be strong.

No one argues, Brakey and Sally don’t ask what precipice means. We change out of our flannelette pyjamas, pull on runners, jostle each other down the hallway past a satellite phone, a heap of canned goods, stacks of bottled water, a giant first aid kit — we gather on the front lawn with the shelducks and the black swans. Mum strides from the woodpile to the vegetable garden to the new chicken coop, a warrior from another time, another place.

She waves us over, draws us in, ok, don’t forget, we’re in this together — we’re a dingo pack. We see ourselves reflected in her sunglasses, three children, three pairs of wide brown eyes peering from under long fringes. We nod, like we know what she means. She looks up, howls at the sky then motions let’s go with her head. Brakey takes Sally’s hand, she’s lean and hardy for an eight-year-old, built for speed. She’d run to the end of the world if mum asked her to. We all would.

We jog down the driveway our school bags bouncing on our backs, mum in the lead, past the shed with the composting toilet and the generator, past the tawny frogmouths roosting in the marri tree. We jog through suburbs, past billboards advertising lawn mowers, leaf blowers, fertiliser and SUVs, past our school, across parks, through scraggly bushland with rock wallabies and blue tongue lizards, up granite outcrops and basalt formations. When we reach the summit our hearts are drumming. To the west lies the town — to the east, a deep time ancient landscape. Mum says, we’re standing on top of zircon crystals that are more than four million years old, they’re like miniature time capsules. She thinks that understanding the land, all its forms and features and geologic time scale, is more important than economics. Sally asks about school. Mum passes us each a strip of kangaroo jerky, you need survival skills, we need to be prepared just in case.No one objects. No one asks what ‘just in case’ means. Brakey pogoes on the spot, humming the theme song from Star Wars. Mum points out a cirrus cloud in the shape of a pebble-mound mouse with a long tail.

We all sense something’s switched since yesterday. Yesterday was beige. Today is blue and green and pink like the zircon crystals beneath us. We kick the sedimentary rocks at our feet, watch the dust rise.

Mum takes off her sunglasses, tell us, when we get home she’ll teach us how to split wood and stack it, introduce us to the Rhode Island Reds. Down the track, we’ll learn how to forage, hunt, field dress. She says there’s no fate but what we make and that the bloody reds and oranges are from fires on the hilltops to the east. She sniffs the air and lifts both arms above her head as if she’s conducting the sky and whispers, it’s like a fucking Turner painting. Then she gives us high fives, calls us diamonds, tells us we’re strong beyond measure.

Author: Belinda Rowe is an emerging short fiction writer. Born in Aotearoa she now lives in Walyalup (Fremantle), Western Australia. She has words published in Gone Lawn, X-R-A-Y Literary Magazine, Ghost Parachute, Lost Balloon & Fictive Dream. She was a SmokeLong Quarterly Emerging Writer Fellow for 2025.

