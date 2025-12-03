Kneeling in the dusty church, Cleo coughs, the emptiness reverberating back at her. The air is clouded with the fragrance of incense; it shifts around like a ghost.

This church is her first stopping point on the Camino trail. Cleo’s aware of the weight of the granite roof above her and the ancient stone walls surrounding her. Aware of her breathing; irregular gasps from her tight chest. Aware of being alone; a condition she’s unused to. At boarding school, other girls are always hanging around. When she’s home, Mother hovers in the rooms of their large square house, filling the air with unspoken anxieties.

Light bands stream through ancient stain glass. As Cleo watches, the motes of dust coalesce into a figure. Haloed and golden. Cleo can’t breathe, can’t move. There’s nobody to confirm that what she’s seeing is real. Finally, she has to blink. The figure disappears. Cleo is left rubbing her eyes.

Mother had fallen ill a couple of days ago, wheezing and struck by a migraine. Cleo listened in on the whispered conversation between her parents. “This is meant to be. God’s sign. Cleo is meant to carry on alone. And she’s old enough, nearly eighteen. She’ll truly find her faith again.”

Cleo sits on a pew, her hands tacky on the ancient wood. Her whole body is tacky, even in the dim church, heat has gathered like a storm cloud around her. She takes a shuddering deep breath, ‘Remember to breathe,’ she whispers aloud. Anxiety sets her asthma off; a condition inherited from her mother. ‘Just breathe.’ Her praying hands clutch into fists. She knocks them together, the sound juddering into the corners of the space. With another deep breath and concentration, she presses her palms together again.

Her thoughts return to God or the lack of him, why God would make her mother unwell, just so she could walk the Camino de Santiago alone.

Whenever Cleo thinks of God, the World War 1 propaganda poster with the pointing finger slams into view. The man resembles her father…wagging his finger in her face, because she never measures up. Would never have the mettle to follow his footsteps into a naval career. She’d failed the first hurdle anyway, in being born female. ‘Women don’t belong in the Navy.’

Cleo’s hands, pressed together in prayer, won’t remain still. They feel empty. If only she had her phone, not to make a call or scroll or anything, just to have some weight in her hands. But Mother had taken it, ‘You don’t need that, it would be like a crutch.’

Cleo wants a crutch.

Two days in and Cleo’s legs are lead weights, her paces robotic. A blister is forming, more sore with each step. Sick of being on her own, she starts talking to her shadow. Imagines it grinning at her, no blisters or chafes, moving smoothly over the stony ground. “Alright for you,” Cleo hisses.

Another voice joins in. Father talking to Mother. Finger wagging like a baton. ‘There’s a problem with that child. Talking to imaginary people. If you won’t sort her out, I’ll beat it out of her.’

Cleo stops, takes a breath, sips water. Shakes her head. No more talking to shadows. She’d not had a beating from Father. Mother had made it clear that imaginary friends weren’t welcome in the house. She’d stooped down over Cleo putting her hands on Cleo’s shoulders. ‘There’s to be no more silly made-up friends. No more. No more.’ She pushed down on Cleo’s shoulders, so Cleo felt compressed.

Cleo nodded, tears in her eyes. ‘No more,’ she echoed.

And then Mother knelt down, squeezing Cleo to her in a tight hug, so Cleo was breathless, encased in Mother’s perfumed grip.

“Hi.”

Cleo stumbles at the voice at her shoulder. Comes to a halt. Three figures move into view. They’re about her age, but appear more worldly, as if they know what they’re doing.

The boy who’s spoken has brown eyes and longish hair. It curls from below his backward facing baseball cap. Cleo’s tongue is dry and heavy in her mouth. She’s not got any breath to answer.

“I’m Dan, and this is Laura my sister and her friend Rosie.”

Their smiles dazzle. Cleo adjusts her sunhat. Looks down at her feet, they look clown-like clumsy in her hiking boots.

“How’s it going?”

Cleo shrugs. Mumbles, “I’m Cleo,” her tongue a snail. The rising warmth of blush prickles from her chest to her face. She doesn’t know how to talk to boys. An all-girls education from an early age. Boys are from a different planet.

“You on your own?”

She nods. Then another nod. As if she’s a stupid nodding dog ornament in the back of a car.

“Wow. That’s brave. Walking the Camino alone. Well done you.”

Cleo’s face is on fire. She needs to tell them she’s not brave. She’d said to her mother, “I don’t want to leave you.” But the reply had been, “I’ve Daddy here to look after me. But my illness is my cross to bear. This is how it’s meant to be.” She’d lifted her hands removing her necklace. “All the stages have been planned; you just follow the way. St Christopher will protect you.” She’d dangled the necklace towards Cleo, who after a few moments reached out and took it.

Cleo lifts the medallion away from her neck now and twists the chain in her fingers. It catches the sun, making light spark. She knows the three are looking at her. Waiting for her to speak. Must think she’s stupid.

She inhales. Then a rush of words flies.

“I was meant to be walking with my mother and father. But Mother fell ill.”

“That’s a shame,” the girl’s chorus.

Dan says, “Be a bit different if they were here, right?”

“Yes. More contemplation and prayers, for sure.” Cleo slaps a hand to her mouth. Had she really just blurted that out loud.

The girls grin. Dan winks. Cleo’s stomach does back flips. She watches her shadow’s reciprocal shiver on the dried earth.

“Walk with us for a while if you want.”

She falls into step with them. The pace slightly quicker. She’s panting. But her blister eases with company to distract her.

“Did you want to do this walk on your own?” Dan asks Cleo.

“No, not really. But it’s in my best interests.” The familiarity of those words echoes from rocks and stones on the path. Nausea sweeps through her.

“Are you okay,” asks Dan, holding her elbow.

“Yes, yes. I just need a drink.”

They all pause getting bottles out of their packs. Cleo takes her flask from the netted section at the side; as she does, she notices a small notebook in the other outer pocket. An accusation crossed into its red cover. She picks it up. It falls open where she’s book-marked the section for today. At the top of the page in her father’s neat fountain-penned writing, is the heading, Day 2. Find ways the Holy Spirit may manifest.

Cleo has yet to write in the book. Yesterday, on the first pages she’d drawn a sketch of the Saint Christopher necklace and a scallop shell, the symbol of the trail.

“Ready?” says Laura, hoisting her back pack to her shoulders.

“As I’ll ever be,” says Dan.

Cleo stuffs the book away.

They come to a wooded area, the path covered in a wavering pattern of black and grey, like a sea of light, continually in motion.

Her three companions are chatting about religion. But Cleo can’t think of anything to contribute, so keeps quiet, concentrating on moving her feet in time with theirs. At least the walking is more comfortable in the cooler air beneath whispering trees.

“I’m definitely an atheist,” says Dan. “How can there be any kind of God when people are at war, or starving or dying of horrible diseases. I don’t think there can be a God.”

Cleo shudders, imagining her father’s and mother’s response to Dan’s words. Blasphemy, they’d cry.

How would the world be without God? Cleo wonders whether that is a blasphemous thought too.

“What if God is just too distant to see us. Too distant to the minutiae of human lives?” says Rosie.

“Nah,” Dan says shaking his head.

“I believe there’s something,” says Laura. “Perhaps not your conventional paternalistic God, but more like a Mother Earth. God or Goddess in nature.

Light dapples through the trees onto the path. Cleo sees a shape that might be animal or human. Then it has gone, transformed into a tree trunk and branch.

“Most wars are all about religion anyway,” continues Dan. “Have been since the beginning of time. The UK is bad, all that nonsense with Catholics and Protestants and then Henry the Eighth with his Church of England just so he could get a divorce. And here we are in Spain, the land of the Spanish Inquisition. Where people were tortured and killed, all in the name of religion.”

“Why are you doing this pilgrimage?”

The three suddenly stop. Cleo’s boots grind against the rough path. The blister rubbing making her wince. They’re looking at her, light rippling across their faces, making their expressions unfathomable.

Cleo realises she’s asked the question. Fiery heat engulfs her.

“That’s a good question,” Dan says, grinning and starting to walk again. “Well, it’s like this, Cleo. The girls here were going to do it, and they challenged me to come with them.”

“We’re in our first year at Uni, and my little brother is an arrogant little shit.” Laura reaches and flicks her brother’s hat, making him leap away with a laugh. “He was so dismissive of us, we bet that he’d never be able to do it. And of course, he could never resist a bet.”

“Anyway, I don’t consider this walk as just about religion, but more of a spiritual thing,” Rosie said. “Do you have any strong religious beliefs then?”

It takes a moment for Cleo to realise the question’s directed at her. Her tongue tangles again. In her mind is a soup of ideas. The World War 1 poster with the pointing finger, her mother and father kneeling at the communion rail, her confirmation, skin sweaty under the lace of her white dress, the framed ten commandments with a Jesus figure, arms spread wide, golden hair and halo, hanging above her bed.

“I suppose, I’m traditional in my thinking. It’s good to discuss it though.”

“Absolutely,” says Dan.

“Western religion is only one way of thinking, anyway,” says Laura. “We could do worse than looking at other cultures and Eastern religions.”

“The fact is humans are spiritual beings. Humans have always looked for the meaning of existence,” says Rosie.

They continue to walk and the discussion bubbles on, Cleo just listening.

As they come out of the tree cover, Cleo blinks in the sharpness of sunlight, purple spots clouding her vision with mysterious shapes.

They stop for a time. Sipping water, eating fruit bars, taking in the view of scrubby fields and cattle huddled beneath gnarled trees finding shade. The path winds, a golden strand down the hillside.

“At the bottom of this path, we’re taking the detour to the monastery. What are your plans, Cleo?”

Cleo puts her backpack down, retrieving the pages her mother wrote out, with all the directions. The pages are already tatty; Cleo’s constantly referring to them. It takes a moment to find her place.

“I think I take the shorter route. I’m booked into a hostel tonight.”

“You could always come with us instead,” says Dan, “If you want our amazing company. I’m sure there’d be space in the monastery.”

A lurch, like a ball being tossed, turns in Cleo’s stomach. She could do that. Change the plan. But she can’t change the plan. She shouldn’t change the plan. Her mother spent a lot of time, maps and books and research, finding the best possible route for them.

“I best stick to my plan.”

Before they part ways, Dan gives Cleo a hug. Surprises her. She starts to recoil, but his scrawny arms are strong and embrace her for what seems like ages, Cleo holds her breath. The girls follow with brief hugs.

“Maybe see you again,” Laura says.

“Not goodbye, but Hasta Luego,” Dan adds, with a wave as they walk away.

It was good to walk with company. Without them, loneliness descends, pulling Cleo’s shoulders down, the bulky backpack becoming heavier. She can feel the warmth of Dan’s hug as if it’s left a trace of him on her. They’re probably talking about her now. Having a laugh. And what does Hasta Luego even mean? She starts to talk to herself again. A one-sided conversation about the Holy Spirit. Her foot is really sore, and she’s limping, so she decides to take a break. Flopping to the ground, removing her shoe. The sock sticks to the raw patch where the blister has burst. Cleo grimaces, sickness rising in her throat. ‘Fine nurse I’ll make.’

She patches herself up and replaces her sock and shoe. Taking out the notebook, she starts to sketch. Her pencil traces the outline of Dan’s face. The smile, the backwards sunhat with the dark curls at the nape of his neck. “No,” she says out loud, shaking her head, seeing the heading on the page. That doesn’t answer the question about the Holy Spirit at all. She concentrates and makes a further sketch of the wooded area they walked through. Recalling how light played through the trees. Her pencil marks on the paper make faces appear between the tree trunks.

Further down the track a small church comes into view. She’s pretty sure it’s one of the places she must visit.

She takes the wodge of Mother’s paper instructions out of her bag and unfolds them. There’s a rip down one of the folds but the image of the church is the one in front of her. A small, whitewashed building squatting under the midday sun. At the door she removes her sunhat and shoes, obeying the request of a faded notice. Peels her sweaty socks off. Her progress inside imprinted on flagstones as she walks to the back pew. She shivers at her conspicuous intrusion; flatfooted impressions left over the remains of buried bodies beneath.

Dusty air fills her lungs. After failing to come up with a prayer, she’s just about to stand, when she hears the door creak open. Sitting back down, she squeezes her eyes shut, wanting to be invisible. What if she’s not meant to be in here? Did she misread the sign? She has a knack of misunderstanding things. Cleo’s pulse is throbbing, making her head swim. It’s the only sound she’s aware of in the quiet of the church. A movement of air on the back of her neck makes the fine hairs beneath her ponytail waft. She keeps her eyes closed, fearful that when she opens them, there might be a vision transforming from light beams. Or the virgin statue weeping, as a young woman had seen many years ago, making this simple church a destination on the pilgrim trail.

Somebody’s there, moving into the pew Cleo is sitting on. Maybe another pilgrim. But why are they coming to the only pew that’s occupied? She raises her left arm, pushing back a damp tendril of hair. The thudding drum beat of her heart, filling the still space, makes her aware of just how isolated she is. How alone.

The person, or whatever phantom it is, doesn’t make a noise as they sit down, the wood doesn’t even creak as it had done when Cleo sat on it. Cleo opens her eyes and grabs the prayer book in front of her, needing something to stop her hands trembling. But the shudder inside continues. Drops of perspiration bead on her forehead.

“Hello,” a voice says. A calm female voice.

Cleo puts the prayer book down. Turns to the intruder. Not an apparition but a normal girl, about her age, with ash blonde hair that gleams. She’s wearing a white t-shirt and shorts. Cleo glimpses her bare feet in the shadow of the pew.

The girl is familiar, that distinctive hair and ice blue eyes that are watching Cleo.

“Don’t you remember me, Cleo?” she asks.

Cleo is shaking her head, drips of sweat trickling from her brow.

“We grew up together.”

Cleo’s mind is still blank. How does this girl know her name? Through swimming thoughts, she tries to recall the faces of her junior school classmates, but they blur together. Cleo didn’t have any best friends so nobody is standing out. Not the girl sitting beside her. Yet there’s a niggling sensation, a strange metallic taste in her mouth, making her mouth dry. The beginning of a migraine? More like a word on the tip of her tongue, just out of reach. A word she’d been forbidden to say, a memory she’s been forbidden to remember. A pointing finger, ‘Such a silly girl. You can’t have imaginary friends.’

The girl laughs, sound flittering round the small space. “I bet you’ll remember later. Come on we need to move now or we’ll be late getting to the next stage.”

“Are you walking the Camino on your own then, too.”

“Yes, thought you could do with the company.”

Cleo’s breath gives a little jump. This girl appears to know about her, her name, her plans. Cleo frowns, pushing the notion that it is rather odd, to the back of her mind. Just relieved she’s going to have somebody around her own age to walk with.

Then she lets out another breath, more of a sigh, her shoulders dropping. Stranger danger. She’s quite alone and shouldn’t trust just anybody who says they know her. Looking at the smiling face in front of her though, she relaxes.

“Okay,” she says, moving to the entrance.

Outside, the heat hits Cleo like a wall. She blinks and crouches to put her shoes on. Squeezing into a triangle of shadow by the building. In her beige t-shirt and shorts she blends with the stonework. People looking might just think she was one of the carved saints’ statues that guard the church doorway.

As she stands up from her crouched position, dizziness sweeps over her. She clutches the door, looks around for the girl, but can’t see her. The swell of disappointment mixes with the dizziness and Cleo sinks to the ground. She can definitely feel a migraine coming on, the smudging of her peripheral vision and pressure at her temples. She grabs her straw hat, which casts a matrix of shadows across her face, and reaches for her flask. The water is warm and stale but she takes a swig and then another and another, even though there’s not much left and she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to refill it.

Perhaps the girl was an apparition, conjured by heat stroke.

Cleo slips her sunglasses on, and when she looks up again, she can see the girl. “Oh, you’re here.’

The girl just smiles.

“Do you want sunscreen,” Cleo asks, looking at the girl’s pale skin.

“No, I’m good,” the girl says.

Cleo rubs sunscreen over her face and round her neck and shoulders.

“You sure? You’ll burn.”

“I never burn,” says the girl, turning away, taking the steps in long paces.

Cleo follows behind. The girl doesn’t even have a backpack. Cleo was going to get the route map out, making sure she follows her mother’s instructions, but the girl’s striding away. Cleo lugs her bag onto her shoulders. Hopes the girl knows where she’s going.

They walk in silence for a while. Until finally, Cleo asks, “What’s your name?”

“Penny. I’m Penny.”

Henny Penny, Henny Penny, a childhood rhyme pulses to Cleo’s steps. Cleo has to stop. If she didn’t know better, she might think this girl is her imaginary friend from childhood. “But that’s ridiculous,” she says out loud. “You’re real, aren’t you, Penny?”

Penny smiles.

They take a break further down the path, sitting in the shade of a tree. Penny one side, Cleo the other so she can’t see her friend.

She gets the notebook out. Tries to think about the Holy Spirit, but instead of words her pencil draws lines, until there’s a sketch of Penny.

“That’s good,” Penny says, peering over Cleo’s shoulder. “Is it me. Or is it you?”

Cleo holds the book out in front of her. “Well, it was meant to be you.” She turns the page, frowning at it. “But I guess there is a resemblance to me.”

They get up and continue walking.

“You were always good at art,” says Penny, “Your paintings were hung up at school on display.”

“And I won the school art prize two years in a row.”

It’s not something that Cleo would normally have shared, wouldn’t want to boast. But Penny seems to know anyway.

“And now you’re going to study nursing?”

Cleo doesn’t remember having mentioned that. “Mum and Dad think it’s a better option for me, rather than a risky career in the arts.”

“But you don’t want to be a nurse. You’ve never liked science, or the sight of blood.”

Cleo puts a hand to her head. Penny knows things about her that she hasn’t shared. Beneath her fingers she senses the pulse of a migraine still threatening at her temple.

Cleo’s relieved to see they’re approaching a shrine, a tiny building that she’s been told to visit. Grateful, that the awkward questions about her potential career and Penny’s uncanny insights, have stopped. Also, her feet are heavy and sore. The sun continues to blaze making her shadow short and stunted. Penny doesn’t appear to have a shadow. Cleo shakes her head thinking, ‘that can’t be right.’ She removes her sunglasses and cleans them on her t-shirt. Wipes the sweat from her face with the back of her hand. Penny’s shadow still doesn’t appear. Must just be an optical illusion, Cleo concludes, replacing her sunglasses.

The shrine’s white stone dazzles. It squats in a pool of blackness like a slick of tar at its base. There’s only enough room for one person to push inside at a time.

“You go,” Penny says, “I’ll wait here.”

Penny leans against the scorching white stone virtually becoming one with the structure.

Cleo hunkers inside. The confined space forces her to kneel at the altar, which is piled with offerings. Wilted flowers, rotting fruit, dull coins. It’s dim, but a sunbeam lasers onto the altar picking out colours. A bloom of crimson, a fold of purple, a green leaf. The sun strike defines the objects, so they’re bordered with a thick line of black, making Cleo want to draw the scene. The air carries a scent of the pot-pourri her mother used to put out when visitors were expected. It makes Cleo sneeze, so her shadow jumps in the confined space. She knows she should pray, her knees pressing on the crossed-stitched kneeler. Sunken patches which are faded, where so many people have knelt, but the outer edges retaining the colours from when it was made.

Cleo’s hand twists the St Christopher at her neck. Light specks flickering around the space as it moves, that remind Cleo of the butterflies that used to dance round the buddleia blossom in the back garden at home.

Cleo is so tired, she closes her eyes for a moment, bathing in the darkness behind her lids. She breathes in the smell that reminds her of things past. Sitting on the top step of the stairs at home, peering through the bannisters as Father greeted guests to a dinner party. A golden glass bowl on the hall table filled with musty pot-pourri and the fragrance filtering upward, making Cleo hold her nose so she didn’t sneeze and give herself away. She kept her eyes downwards, smiling each time the front door was opened to reveal another guest. Dressed up in finery, jewel-coloured dresses and cravats.

Occasionally, one would look up and wink at her, and she’d wriggle back from the bannisters knowing her father would be displeased if she was out of bed. “Back to bed. This instant.” he would say, in his naval command voice, finger jabbing towards her.

On the landing, sitting beside her she was always aware of somebody. A girl, the same age as Cleo. A girl she called Henny Penny. Cleo would try to ignore her; could remember the pressure of Mother’s grip on her shoulders, telling her not to entertain imaginary friends.

Cleo jolts awake.

“Come on, time to go, sleepyhead,” Cleo hears Penny whisper.

She bumps her head as she stands in the confined space, expecting to see Penny squeezed in beside her. But Penny’s not there. Cleo moves out of the dim shrine, sun spots blinding her. And there’s Penny leaning on the building as if she’s not moved at all.

Cleo awakes on the final day of the pilgrimage to a beam of white light. The St Christopher on the bedside cabinet gleams like molten silver. As she eats breakfast, she squints through the window and sees Penny, leaning in the shade of the building waiting for her. Cleo collects her things and goes out to meet her.

“Come on then, last day. We need to go before it gets too hot,” says Penny.

Cleo heaves the backpack onto her shoulders, the sheen of sun-caught skin rubbing.

They start on the path leading upwards. In the distance, a row of cypress trees, spikes the horizon line like spires.

Around them is rough terrain, sandy and bouldered. Occasionally, they pass a gnarled tree; hunched over, making abstract shadows splay on the earth. They look like shadow puppet games. The pattern bearing no relation to the object casting it.

Even though it’s still early, the sun is hot on the nape of Cleo’s neck. She’s panting and sweating before they’re even quarter of the way to the ridge.

“When we get to the top of the ridge, we’ll be able to see the whole valley and Santiago,” says Penny. “You’ll have found your answers by then,” she continues.

Cleo pauses, leans over, hands on her knees. She feels sick. Bile rising in her throat. She can’t fail at this point but her legs just don’t want to move. When she returns, she’ll be peppered with questions from her parents, and she has no idea what she’ll say. She still has no answers. The notebook from her father, covered in sketches, not a single word of contemplation and prayer. He’ll be furious with her.

“I don’t know. I don’t have answers. I might just have more questions.” Cleo crumples to the ground.

“Come on,” says Penny. “You can’t stop now.”

Cleo takes her time, sips lukewarm water from her flask and then gets up, brushing soil from her legs. Her muscles are stiff, but she starts again, lifts one foot after the other.

As they move towards the ridge, the cypress trees become less spire like. The illusion transforming to the reality of trees.

Finally, they reach the top. Cleo sits on a boulder which is worn to smoothness as if it’s the place where all pilgrims pause before the final descent. She puts her hands to shield her eyes and looks below.

A river snakes its way through the countryside before disappearing into the buildings of the city. A dappled creature slipping through green and fertile scenery before being consumed by brick and cement. In the middle of the panorama, the white stone city of Santiago glistens. And rising in the centre, the spires of Santiago Cathedral point into the cloudless sky. Not like a rebuke but suggesting endless possibilities.

Cleo gets her note pad out and starts sketching. As her pencil marks the page, a raptor glides on lazy wings, high above. Its black silhouette, sweeping higher and higher towards the sun. Its call a high-pitched strobing through the air.

The sound of voices, behind Cleo, makes her turn. Her pad falls to the ground.

“Fancy seeing you here!” says Dan, bounding up to her.

“How do you have so much energy still?” Rosie asks, following him. “It’s so annoying. How are you getting on, Cleo? Still walking alone. I so admire you.”

“Well, I’ve been walking with my friend Penny, for a while,” Cleo says, looking around her. “But I can’t see her.”

“Penny,” she calls out. Penny doesn’t appear.

Cleo looks down the path, white dust turning to muddy brown where it trails between olive trees.

“She must have gone ahead,” says Cleo, squinting down into the valley. “Perhaps I fell asleep.”

Dan has picked up Cleo’s notepad and is flicking through the pages, the movement sounding like the flutter of wings.

“Wow, these are amazing, Cleo,” he says.

Cleo blushes, the heat a sticky hand around her neck, making it difficult to breathe. Hoping he hasn’t seen the portrait of himself there.

“Look at this,” he says, holding the notebook out to show Laura and Rosie.

“Oh, these are wonderful,” says Rosie. “You have serious talent. Is this a self-portrait? You’ve really captured the likeness.”

Cleo leans forward. Cheeks crimson. “No, that’s Penny,” she says.

“You could be twins,” says Rosie.

Dan passes the notebook back to Cleo, she clutches it to her, like a lost doll.

“Sorry,” he says, “Didn’t mean to embarrass you. But tell me you’re going on to study art.”

“No. I’m meant to be studying nursing.”

“Sounds as if you’re not that enthused.”

“Well, I don’t much like science at all. But it’s a good career for a woman.”

Rosie chuckles. “It may be a good career if you want to be a nurse, but no career is good if you’re not into it. Surely you should follow art in some way.”

“That’s what I’d like to do. But Mother and Father don’t think art is a suitable subject to study. Say you really have to be brilliant and even then, it would be a struggle. They think an honest career like nursing is a better fit.”

“You’ll never know unless you give it a try,” says Laura.

“I don’t know,” says Cleo. “I’m sure I’m not good enough.”

“What?” Dan says. “Look, these sketches are wonderful. And you’ve just walked the Camino alone, I bet you never thought you could do that. You seem to me the type of person who could take on anything.”

The blushing that has been prickling Cleo on the outside, now bursts as a warm fountain within. ‘He’s right. You’ve almost done it.’ Penny’s voice whispers. ‘You can do whatever you choose.’ Cleo, looks around for Penny. But, of course, Penny isn’t there, just as Cleo knew she wouldn’t be. She puts a sweaty palm to her forehead, thinking, ‘Penny’s in here.’ She gives a little laugh. She’s still talking to an imaginary friend. But it’s felt good to discuss what she, Cleo, wants. And now, these other three are telling her the same thing. That she’s not just mediocre at art, but really good. Maybe she has got an answer after all.

Dan points up at the circling bird, its wide-winged shadow, passing over them. “Oh, to be as free as that bird. But we’ve all got to return to real life,” he says with a sigh.

He stands arms outstretched, looking at the vista before him, as if gathering it in for memory. “Don’t know about you, but this trail is not what I expected. I’ve got to admit I feel different.”

Laura gets up and stands beside him, so their outstretched fingers touch. “Yep, brother. I think you might have finally grown up.”

Rosie clambers up saying, “Come on, Cleo. You too.”

Cleo pauses, knows she doesn’t have to join them, but wants to. She gets to her feet and stretches her arms out, feeling the heat of sun on her palms as if she’s absorbing its strength. On the ground in front of her, their shadows interconnected.

A breeze blows a fine dust over the path ahead. Through it, Cleo’s sure she sees white fabric moving. Perhaps a turn of a blonde head, a wave, then the haze is gone.

“Come on. Time to do this last bit” says Laura. “You joining us, Cleo?”

Cleo, grabs her backpack. Her feet are no longer sore. Fluttering possibilities fill her thoughts like butterflies, making her lightheaded. She can do anything she chooses. She’s ready to move on. To tell her parents the decision she’s made.

Cleo fidgets as she waits for the others to pack up.

Then linking arms, they walk the last of the path.

