“Mr. Takahashi-San? You have a video call from your grandson.”

The old man made his way to the monitor by the window, his fingertips trailing over a potted, dwarf Azalea – its crimson petals vivid as a scar, even in the moonlight.

“Grandfather! It’s good to see you - I miss you! Are you well?”

“I am, thank you. It’s odd not needing the wheelchair, but the team here tell me I’m making good progress. I miss you too… my plants keep me busy, though… How are you both? Did you propose yet?”

“We’re fine, thanks, and yes! Actually, that’s why I’m calling.”

A smile bloomed across the old man’s face.

“Let me guess; you’d like to borrow your grandmother’s qipao?”

“With us being a Japanese/Chinese couple too, I thought…”

“- that it would be a respectful gesture. Quite right… But how do we get it to you? Call me sentimental, but I brought it with me. And it’s too precious to just ship.”

“Ah…”

Mr. Takahashi glanced outside as a shooting star streaked by, lighting up the Azalea – its stamens like beckoning fingers, blood-red petals the exact same shade as his late wife’s Chinese qipao wedding dress.

“Perhaps…” he spoke softly, “I could … bring it myself... I’m sure they’ll manage here without me for a few weeks. I’ll ask about having my wheelchair brought out of storage.”

The young man gasped.

“Thank you! I’m very honoured!”

“I’m glad it pleases you.” Mr. Takahashi smiled. “Now, speaking of pleasing people, exercise hour is imminent, and the schedule here is pretty strict. Speak soon!”

Outside the window and far below, the curve of the earth glittered against the inky backdrop of space. The old man glanced at the azalea, pushed off from the console and floated back to the Botany station.