“More coming. Move down. Move down.”

Yuto mother’s voice shrills above the noise in the Kanpekina Tachinomiya, a standing bar two streets down from the station that shuttles commuters in and out of the city.

Nineteen pairs of feet shuffle along, until the shoulder of the evening’s first customer presses against the rough-plastered wall. The bar accommodates fifteen comfortably, eighteen uncomfortably and twenty-two at a push when Yuto’s scorned mother shoves with all her sinewy strength against the city workers’ forearms, until the final one stands one foot in and one foot out, even in the rain. Yuto pours Ginjo sake chilled at exactly seven degrees into their ochoko cups, which they lift to their lips like puppets joined by an invisible string.

Yuto is ridiculously tall, the result of the union between his Japanese mother Shiko, and his Dutch father Bram, the tallest man in Valkenburg, but Yuto’s height allows him to see above his customers’ heads to the pink-tipped branches of the blossom tree he painted on the wall, every time he wishes to be reminded of Mio. Even now, he holds a hope that one evening he will see her face, breathe her spring freshness, and wrap himself in her warmth.

Born beneath neon lights, swallowed by noise, and bounded by concrete, the young Yuto had rejected the natural world when, peeking through a slit in the Shoji screen, had witnessed his father sitting, knees touching his chin, as silent tears splashed onto the pages of a magazine. Next morning, Yuto found the photographs of Valkenburg smudged and crumpled – but he could not find his father. Yuto blamed the magnificence of the mountains and the sweep of verdant valleys for his departure, right up to the moment Mio took his hand and made him touch the gladness of nature.

The rumble of the 19.39 from Hamamatsu announces its arrival, disgorging a swarm of stressed and suited doppelgangers onto the already congested streets and towards the Kanpekina. Some appeal to Shiko to squeeze them in but, at this hour, rarely does the bar have space and they must find sanctuary elsewhere.

A scrawny man hovers at the door. Yuto knows his mother will be taking in his size, conscious each drizzle of sake protects her from her ever-present fear of pauperism. Although Yuto has often promised to honour his filial duty, his mother reminds him just as often that there is no guarantee he will not follow his father and abandon her to the grey skies, grey streets, and grey men.

“One more. Move down. Move down.”

It took three visits for Yuto to ask Mio if she would like to go to the cinema. She accepted instantly but instead suggested a day in the countryside away from the heartlessness of the overcrowded city streets.

Yuto was reluctant but her warmth outweighed his fear and, meeting at the station, they took the train towards a small village, its background a pot-pourri of pink cherry blossom trees. If Yuto had looked out of the window, he would have noticed the landscape changing from grey to brown to green, from sharp edges to soft folds, from congested roads to open fields, but he only had eyes for Mio, a petal amongst nettles.

“Come Yuto,” she said, removing her shoes and running through the untamed grass, inhaling the confusion of wildflowers, hugging the trees bent by age and not wire cages. “Enjoy the beauty.”

Backs resting on the rich earth, hands touching, Yuto fell in love.

“We should go,” she said one day.

“But it is only midday” he replied.

She giggled. “No. I mean go away. Right away. The world is a big place and we should explore it.”

Yuto’s heart sank but he took her hand and kissed it.

When Shiko pestered him about being elsewhere and asking where the money he thought was in a box hidden in the gap in the wall was going, Yuto knew it was time to introduce Mio to her.

Shiko insisted on eating at McDonald’s to prove she was not a provincial labourer and so, on a warm Wednesday morning, beneath florescent strips and cold air, they watched for Mio to arrive. She drifted in like a summer breeze, sunshine-warm smile, river-sparkling eyes. After formal introductions, Yuto left them together to order the food but, when he returned, there had been a sudden frost, dulling the pinkness of Mio’s complexion: she seemed wintered.

He never saw her again. His mother comforted him: Mio was not what he needed; she would not have stayed. Did he not hear her talking of plans to travel the world? But Yuto could not understand why Mio had left so suddenly. He felt like a child once more.

Every Sunday, he returned to the little village, firstly hoping she would come to see the Sakura buds open and release their white-pink captives, then looking for her in gathering clouds as the blossom wilted on the branch, and then waiting for her until the petals fell in soft heaps like brown confetti. When the buds bloomed once more, he stayed at the Tachinomiya and painted one blossom for each hour they had spent together.

A fat man replaces his cup, steps back and, pressing himself against the wall, inches towards the exit. The man to his left twists into his space, the next slipping into his, initiating a slalom of bodies. The fat man steps out, nodding his thanks to Shiko who has already noted the space and considered whether it will take two.

The 19.59 expels another stream of workers hunched against the night air, heads down, hurrying on.

A commotion at the Tachinomiya’s doorway alerts Yuto. Shiko is remonstrating with a customer.

“Full. Full. Full,” she shouts. “No place for you here.”

But Mio tenderly moves Shiko aside and steps over the threshold, flooding Yuto’s world with sunlight and the fragrant scent of hope.

Sometimes blighted blossom bloom again.

Author: Sally has micros, flash fictions and short stories published online and in anthologies, including Retreat West, WestWord, Hammond House and Flash 500. She was delighted to accept the Dorset Award for Flash Fiction at the Bridport Prize 2024. Recently semi-retired, she is now (supposed to be) working on a Novella-in-Flash.

Leave a comment

Share