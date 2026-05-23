Flash fiction is fast to read, but that doesn’t mean it has to feel fast. Some of the most powerful flash pieces create a sense of slowness, of time suspended or stretched. They make you linger in a single moment or drift through years with dreamlike patience.

In this craft post, I explore how to create the sensation of time unfolding slowly even when readers will finish your story in minutes, using examples from stories published here at WestWord.

You’ll discover:

How sentence rhythm controls the reader’s pace

Why voice itself can be a pacing device

How to stretch a single moment until it feels enormous

The paradox of compressing time while creating slowness

When slow burn serves your story best

Plus four practical prompts to help you write patience into your flash fiction.

Join our community to read the full post, access archived craft posts and over 50 workshop recordings, get new posts and workshops every month, and free submissions to the journal.