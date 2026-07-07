This story was shortlisted in the 2026 WestWord Prize

You always said the secret of these walls was stone, but the secret of this sky is light, leaking from the same-old sun, your sun, our sun, my sun now — though I still feel you in it as I walk across the carpark where all the other ghosts are floating. It’s dappling the gravel and making the scents of morning warm and fresh — light green fresh like cut-up cucumber or new-mown grass. And the air’s a soup of seeds and dust and lazy flies flying quick-quick slow, tiny flies, floating on currents or hazes of heat. And further along, on the way to the gate, the roses are dozing in their scented beds, not pruned or deadheaded, not dead anything, because every spent blossom is latent life — next year’s pinks waiting their turn. And as I steer myself through the pools of blue and sea-green shadows under the line of sycamores, I breathe-in those roses and look to the sky — denim and lace. Denim and lace. My left hand forgets or maybe it remembers, moving before I have chance to stop it, touching the stones for the hundredth, hundredth time — the agate from Cader, the quartz from Gairloch, I know without looking, the amethyst you bought online, remember? When it was raw and ragged and rough and unfinished, and you polished and drilled it to make it fit because I’d said I love-love-loved those violets and lilacs in that shop at the mine in South Carolina, in Abbeyville County, can’t remember its name, but we were young-lover broke, and it wasn’t until years later you threaded it onto the lace of leather, the bracelet you made me.

I slam my hands into my pockets, stumbling forward, acutely aware that my eyes are letting me down again, and though no one can see, I force a wide smile, a big-mouth, toothy wide-mouth smile which I aim at the last of the oaks as I round the corner, because I know what I’m doing. I know what I’m doing, walking two paths, the then and the now, under yesterday’s sun which is stinging my face with its pepper and salt and slowing my step where it’s leaked like treacle onto the old, stone slabs so I’m slow and sticky, like hot summer nights. Hot summer nights. Okay, it’s okay, I won’t fall back down that rabbit hole again, I’ll focus on now, on the birdsong, the birdsong — the quiet little trills, like they feel you here too. Just keep keeping on. Follow the track. Down through the field where its mown out of the grass — the tall, spiky grass, yellow and hollow where my shadow strides out before me — taller, longer, darker than me, and a slight breath of wind at the nape of my neck is the brush of a kiss or the sound of your name, and I want to go there, downward, downward, under the branches, into the gloom, where despite myself I know I’ll be glad of the shadows, where last year’s leaves will crackle under my tread releasing portents of autumn or whatever comes next. And I’ll leave the bracelet where the brook runs deepest, where someone will find it in millions of years, then I’ll climb the stile and stride to the park, to the manicured lawn where I’ll find crowds of visitors sitting or standing and chatting, and I’ll find a spot amongst them separate but together, and the birds will flute and trill and sing, and though I won’t be thirsty and my throat won’t be dry, I’ll swallow that birdsong like a draft of cold water.

Author: Jan Kaneen is a PhD student at York St John where she's investigating the use of silence and the blank page when writing novella-in-flash. She's won loads of flash comps and had three books published. She blogs here https://jankaneen.com/

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