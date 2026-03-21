Hi Story Lovers,

There’s a useful exercise to do once you’ve finished a draft, ask yourself what question your story is really asking. Not the external plot question but the deeper, quieter one. The one you might not have known you were asking when you started writing.

Because the best short stories hold open a space where a question can live. And that is a fundamentally different task from the one a novel sets itself.

A novel has room to build towards an answer. It can spend three hundred pages earning its resolution. A short story doesn’t have that luxury and, more importantly, doesn’t need it. Some of the most powerful short fiction doesn’t resolve so much as resonate, leaving you with a question you’ll carry around for days, turning it over, testing it against your own experience. So that’s what we’re looking at this month, how to get beneath the surface to the real questions your stories ask.

The surface question and the real one

Every story has a surface question. It’s the thing that lures readers in and keeps them reading on, the engine of plot. But beneath it sits something that goes deeper. Something that reaches past this character, this moment, this specific chain of events, and touches on something more universal. That’s the real question. And it’s the one readers are really responding to, even if they couldn’t tell you exactly what it is.

The Ride to Oblivion by Geoffrey K. Graves is a story told in interlocking sections, following two women whose lives become unexpectedly entangled: Ginny, who causes a hit-and-run and drives away, and Denise, the motorcyclist she injures and leaves behind. The surface question is: will Ginny ever face consequences for what she got away with? But the real questions are something more profound: Can guilt transform us, or does it only destroy us? And: what does it mean that the person we’ve wronged is capable of wronging others too?

The ending doesn’t answer that. It asks it more sharply. By the time the two women finally meet, Ginny is in hospital after a near-fatal overdose. Denise, who found her in an alley and called 999, is in a wheelchair as a direct consequence of what Ginny did. Neither knows this yet. The story closes on the moment Ginny is about to find out: she looks at Denise’s wheelchair and says, what happened to you?

Questions that never announce themselves

The question a short story asks should never be declared. It should be felt. The moment a story steps back and explains itself – stating its theme, telling us what to take away – it loses the thing that will make it resonate.

In The Castle, Kevin Morris tells the story of a Child living inside a fortress guarded by a fearsome Protector, playing with his dinosaurs in the courtyard while armies of misshapen beings besiege the walls. An old man called the Witness arrives, and eventually an outsider named Patrick appears beyond the gate, carrying a message the Child isn’t ready to hear. The story is an allegory, but it never announces itself as one. It never tells us this is about trauma, or the dissociated self, or the parts of us that freeze in childhood and resist growing up. The allegory does the work.

What makes this so effective is that the central question – can the Child and Patrick ever be reunited? – is left open. The gate swings shut. Patrick turns towards the horizon. The shadow warriors begin rebuilding the walls. And yet the small wave the Child gives Patrick before the gate closes has done something quiet and important. Something has shifted, even if nothing has changed yet. The story trusts us to feel the weight of that.

The question it’s really asking – what would it take for someone who has walled themselves off from their own memories to finally let those memories back in? – isn’t answered. It’s deepened. And that’s exactly right.

When the question is about perception itself

Sometimes the question a story asks isn’t just philosophical. Sometimes it reaches into the very structure of how we understand what we’re reading.

The Pit by Erin Dawkins puts its central question right at the heart of its narrator. Eleanor, on a family holiday that begins with a genuinely surreal incident — hundreds of snakes released from a truck into the traffic behind — starts to see snakes everywhere. A modem cable under her foot. Snake scales on the chicken skin. Track marks in the sand that might be snake trails. Her husband dismisses each incident. The story never tells us who’s right.

And that ambiguity is what it’s all about. But the real question the story is asking isn’t simply are there snakes or is Eleanor having a breakdown? It’s something quieter and more devastating than that: what happens to a woman when the everyday weight of motherhood — the endless demands, the invisible labour, the caged-in feeling — whittles her down past the point of no return? Eleanor is exhausted long before this holiday begins, and the vacation, crucially, isn’t one. The Airbnb comes with all the same cooking, cleaning, and laundry. The break that was supposed to restore her only accelerates her descent.

What makes Erin’s handling so powerful is how consciously the snake imagery carries this meaning. Snakes as symbols of fertility and confinement. A mother’s embrace as a kind of python squeeze. A woman who has shed pieces of herself to give everything to the people she loves. And Ray’s dismissiveness at every turn doesn’t just fail Eleanor — it pushes her further in, until she has become the very thing she feared: isolated behind glass, her family recoiling from her.

That final image — Eleanor pressing her palm to the glass as her family backs away — is devastating precisely because Erin designed it that way. Eleanor has become the snake in the enclosure. The woman who started the story outside, watching the chaos on the road, ends it contained and observed. Is she unwell? Is she being failed? Both? The story holds all of that at once and refuses to resolve it, which is exactly where its power lives. Strip out the uncertainty and replace it with a verdict, and you’d have something half as resonant. The question is the story.

Finding the question in your own work

Here’s something worth trying once you have a draft. Read it back and ask: what is this story making me feel uncertain about?

Not uncomfortable, necessarily. Uncertain. The thing that hasn’t resolved cleanly. The place where the story leaves a little space.

That’s usually where the real question lives.

Sometimes we smooth those places over in revision, worrying that ambiguity reads as vagueness or that an unresolved ending will frustrate readers. Usually the opposite is true. Readers don’t need all the answers. They need to feel that the question is worth asking, and that the story has asked it with honesty and precision.

If you can’t find a question in your draft, it might be worth asking whether the story is doing more than it needs to — explaining itself, wrapping up, making sure the reader gets it. Trust is hard to earn in revision, but it’s worth working for. The stories that stay with us long after we’ve finished reading are almost always the ones that handed us something unresolved and said: hold this for a while. Think about the short story masters — Hemingway, Carver, Munro, Chiang (I’ll stop here as could go on and on!) — their stories are full of space for questions.

You don’t have the space in a short story to over-explain. The form itself asks you to trust the reader, to leave things open, to end before the echo fades.

What is your story asking? And are you brave enough to not answer it?

With love,

Amanda 💙

Our next themed edition is open for submissions now – the theme is Current. The deadline is 31st March. Whether your story flows, eddies, or runs against the grain, we’d love to read it. For short stories, flash fictions and micro fictions. Submit here.

And the WestWord Prize for flash fiction closes on the same day and has £1000 in prizes to be won. Get writing! Submit here.

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