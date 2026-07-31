The Pull of St. Ignatius
A Micro by Taria Karillion
A silver glint plummeted through the early morning air. High above, a magpie flapped and squawked, indignant at losing its prize. Far ahead on the park’s pathway, a robed figure stood watching the bird chitter like a sulking child as their bounty landed in the bracken with a thud. For a moment I wondered why a monk—who wasn’t supposed to own personal possessions—would be carrying something valuable.
Curiosity tugged harder than caution, and despite still being in last night’s tight and clammy clothes, I jogged over, half-expecting to see a pocket watch or crucifix. Instead, I found an antique silver compass, cool and weighty in my palm. Its casing was engraved with looping script: The Monastery of St. Ignatius. The needle quivered and swayed as I weighed up my options.
I glanced back toward the distant figure scanning the ground. Returning the compass would be the decent thing. Sensible. Noble, even. But it was beautiful—intricate etching and craftsmanship from a time when objects were made to outlast their owners. A pawnbroker’s sign hung beyond the park gates, its window full of tarnished treasures. A place where this compass would fetch a very tidy sum. Enough to pay off my gambling debts, maybe.
The needle twitched violently, then swung to point directly at me.
I frowned. I turned the compass, but the needle turned instantly toward me again, unwavering, accusing. When I looked toward the distant figure again, the needle jerked away from me, pointing straight at them instead.
A moral compass, then. Literally! And apparently unimpressed with my internal debate.
I stood there, weighing silver against conscience, profit against decency. The needle trembled, as if holding its breath. When I took a step toward the pawnbrokers, it snapped back to me. When I turned back toward the hooded figure, it swung away again.
“Judgy much?” I muttered, sighing and trudging toward the rightful owner. The needle settled, serene at last.
“I believe this is yours.”
The monk smiled gently. “Not any more, my friend. I no longer need it—I believe it just chose its new owner.”
Author: Taria Karillion grew up surrounded by far more books than is healthy for one person. Her stories have appeared in a Hagrid-sized handful of anthologies and have somehow won enough literary prizes to fill his other hand. Despite this, she has no need as yet for larger millinery.
Very clever take on the theme. Enjoyed this!