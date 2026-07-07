This story won 3rd Place in the 2026 WestWord Prize

I went because the theatre was closing.

The Bellevue had stood on Bélanger Street longer than most buildings around it. For years I passed it without looking up. Then one morning I saw the marquee half-lit again.

They were showing Midnight County, a black-and-white film I remembered seeing as a kid. I couldn’t have said why it mattered to me. It had stayed somewhere in memory, like a song you almost recognize when it plays through a wall.

The lobby smelled of dust and lemon cleaner. The carpet had worn paths where generations must have queued for tickets. A young woman tore my stub with ceremonial seriousness, as if honoring something already gone.

There were maybe ten people in the house. The screen trembled with light before the film properly began.

A man stood beneath a streetlamp in the rain. Narrow tie, tired eyes. I felt an immediate comfort — recognition without effort.

Then he spoke.

“I should have stayed,” he said.

I hesitated.

I had always remembered the line differently. I should have left sooner. I was certain of it — the way children are about small things.

I smiled. Memory drifts. That was all. The film moved gently, unhurried. Scenes lingered on empty streets, half-finished conversations, pauses that felt more important than decisions.

I realized I remembered less of the plot than of the feeling — a quiet sense that everyone onscreen was arriving too late to their own lives.

Halfway through came the diner scene. I recognized it instantly: chrome counter, coffee steam, a waitress refilling cups without asking.

Something tightened in my chest.

The street outside the diner looked familiar. Not movie-familiar. Personally familiar.

The pharmacy across the road bore the same crooked sign that had stood near my childhood apartment. Even the crack in the sidewalk appeared exactly where I remembered tripping once when I was nine.

I leaned forward.

As the camera drifted past the window, a figure crossed behind the glass, slightly out of focus.

I froze.

He resembled me. Not precisely. But enough that recognition arrived before doubt.

The scene passed quickly. Dialogue resumed. No emphasis, no music cue. Just another anonymous passerby in a crowded frame.

I thought actors resemble strangers all the time. Still, when the lights came up, I sat longer than necessary.

Outside, the evening felt strangely simplified. The air quieter than usual, as if certain background sounds had been lowered. I walked home with the lingering sensation of having forgotten something important.

The next morning I noticed the first change.

A photograph on my bookshelf showed a group of friends at a cottage years ago. I remembered a woman standing beside me — Joanne, someone I had nearly built a life with before hesitation quietly ended things.

In the photo, the space beside me was empty.

I searched my phone. Messages were gone. Emails absent. Even her name felt harder to recall, as if syllables slipped away when I tried to hold them.

I told myself I was misremembering again.

That evening I returned to the Bellevue.

The same film, with its gentle pacing. Yet certain moments felt… cleaner. A subplot seemed vaguely shorter. A conversation resolved more quickly.

During the diner scene I watched carefully.

The background figure appeared again — myself, unmistakably now, walking past the window without purpose, carrying nothing, heading nowhere in particular.

I felt no fear. Only curiosity tinged with embarrassment, like catching yourself wandering through someone else’s photograph.

Over the following days, small uncertainties accumulated.

A colleague spoke of events at the office I had no memory of attending, yet emails confirmed my presence. A café I frequented closed years earlier, according to everyone else, though I remembered sitting there merely days ago.

Life felt edited — not erased violently, just tightened. Loose ends trimmed away.

I began to suspect the film was not changing at all.

On my third visit, I arrived early and sat close to the screen. Dust floated through the projector beam like slow snowfall.

As the story unfolded, I noticed how carefully composed everything was. Every character served a purpose. No one lingered without reason.

Except the man in the background.

I appeared briefly in three scenes: crossing a street, seated alone in a bus terminal, standing at the edge of a crowd during a farewell. Never speaking. Never acknowledged.

Then, midway through the final act, the camera stopped returning to those spaces.

The story moved forward without me.

I realized then that I remembered my own life the same way — long stretches of waiting, observing, postponing decisions until circumstances chose for me. Relationships half-begun. Plans deferred until they quietly dissolved.

Just unfinished.

The final screening came Sunday night. The audience was smaller, the theatre colder. The projection flickered slightly, as if tired.

When the diner scene arrived, I watched carefully.

The framing had changed.

The window occupied less of the screen. The street beyond appeared emptier, more balanced somehow.

The background figure was gone.

The scene felt… better. Cleaner. As though the camera had finally discovered the correct composition.

I felt an unexpected relief.

The remainder of the film unfolded with gentle certainty. Characters reconciled with their choices. Conversations reached conclusions. The story narrowed toward an ending that felt inevitable.

When the credits rolled, the screen faded to white instead of black. The projector slowed, clicking softly as it wound down.

I sat alone as the house lights rose gradually, illuminating rows of worn seats and drifting dust. The theatre seemed peaceful, unburdened.

For the first time in years, my thoughts felt quiet.

The urgency I had lived with was simply gone.

I watched the blank screen a while longer, grateful for the stillness.

When I finally stood, I realized I could no longer remember why the film had once mattered so much to me.

Only that it was complete now.

I stayed until the lights came up, relieved to know the story no longer needed me.

Author: Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in 1966 and raised in the Saguenay region, Stanley Péan has published thirty books since 1988, novels, short stories, essays, and young adult fiction. Several of his works have received literary awards. He is also a journalist, broadcaster, translator, lyricist and wrote for French-language Canadian television.

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