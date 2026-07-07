WestWord

WestWord

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madeleine Armstrong's avatar
Madeleine Armstrong
2d

I haven't stopped thinking about this story since I read it yesterday. I'm not completely sure what it's about - maybe the acceptance of death, and that the story of life will continue without you? Either way, it's truly haunting.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture