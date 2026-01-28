Monday Noon

In the city, several miles away, the explosion ripped up the paving stones, opening the earth like a zip. Plumes of radioactive dust and ash from the huge tower blocks rose into the air and rolled in the sky.

“Right on time,” said Mike, and he downed the last of his whisky and squeezed Sheila’s hand.

Sheila smiled at him and raised her empty bottle of Tia Maria and cried, “I’d have liked another of these!”

The blast wave took their breath away, as well as the flesh and bones of their entwined hands. A few remaining embers glowed in the darkness of the debris field. No one was left to see it.

Monday 11.00am

“Time to refill everyone’s glasses,” Mike fussed around, pushing between chairs and walking sticks. He stretched across to the occupants of the two hospital beds, with some minor spillage as he poured.

Mike shuffled his seat to be nearer Sheila; their legs were almost touching.

“Auld Lang Syne? Anyone?” said Sheila.

They all looked at her and shook their heads. In the background, a humming began, old hymns half remembered. Prayers muttered. Around them, hands were being held with strangers they’d known only from across the dining room.

Monday 10.00am

They were surrounded by the debris of a free-for-all in a café. A Victoria sponge, almost defrosted, squatted uncut as half a Viennetta oozed. Even the diabetics had joined in, after all what did they have to lose?

A few biscuit barrels littered the table, along with trays containing empty teapots, china cups and saucers, all forlorn, their dregs drying in the heat.

Shelia stood up and collected a few crumbed plates.

“We don’t need to do that, Sheila, love. Sit down and have another glass of Tia Maria.” Mike said. They smiled and chinked glasses.

Monday 09.00am

“What time did they say, Mike?”

“We’re to expect the first attack about noon.” They all looked at their wrists. Some had fit watches bestowed on them by concerned relatives, others ancient things with tiny hands, and Mike brought out his grandpa’s pocket watch from his best waistcoat.

“Ages left. Lots more to drink. Any meds needing topped up?”

“I’d like a lovely cup of tea and a slice of lemon cake.” A trembling voice came from one of the hospital beds.

“I’d like one of my mum’s flapjacks.”

“Nothing can beat a bit of parkin,” Sheila said, Mike sighed and nodded.

“What about a ginger nut to dunk?”

“I’ll put the kettle on. We’ve time for tea,” Mike said.

Monday 08.00am

Hospital beds were pushed, chairs scraped and toes squashed until they at last sat in the garden and looked at each other. They arranged the bottles and meds on the patio table and each hugged their own glass.

“Well, mine’s a whisky,” said Mike and poured a full glass of malt, leaving just enough room to tip the glass.

“I only have a sherry at Christmas,” said Shelia. Mike pushed a bottle of Tia Maria towards her.

“Try this, Sheila, love.” He gave her the winning smile he used on all his women, and he saw her heart flicker, but then her lips thinned.

“Even if it’s the end of the world, Mike, I’m not just anybody’s for a glass of Tia Maria.”

There were nods around the table and a few giggles.

Monday 07.00am

There was no point in going anywhere. Roads into and out of the city were blocked. Phone calls could not be made, and the internet was down. The emergency alert had sounded an hour ago, and the radio hissed on most channels except the BBC Wartime Broadcasting Service.

Inside the care home, the front desk was empty. At the nursing station charts remained blank and the keys dangled in the unlocked drugs cabinet. The staff had left to be with their families.

Mike limped along the corridors, calling out to everyone. He checked in on Shelia. She was knitting a baby shawl.

“I’ll finish this row and come and help,” she said.

Most of his fellow residents were awake, troubled by lack of meds.

“It’s a nice day out there. We are all going into the garden together,” said Mike. “Wear what you want; your best bib and tucker or come as you are. Collect any alcohol you have in your room and bring it with you. You’ll need a glass.”

He cajoled and begged them all, dispensed pills and potions and patches. They shuffled out into the sunlight. It was quiet, birdsong interrupted, like they knew something was happening. There was a yellowness to the air, a faint tang of something not quite right with summer.

Author: Joyce Bingham is a Scottish writer, living the North-West of England, whose work has appeared in publications such as Flash Frog, WestWord, Molotov Cocktail, Bending Genres, and Ghost Parachute. When she’s not writing, she puts her green fingers to use as a plant whisperer and Venus fly trap wrangler.

