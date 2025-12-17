‘I need it, Mummy.’

Ailsa checks the price.

‘Next ...’

‘I’m telling Daddy.’

Ailsa brushes snowflakes off Moira’s duffel coat and buttons it up.

‘On Friday, sweetheart. Cross my heart.’

‘But the sign says it’s the last one.’

‘There’s oodles more inside.’

‘Daddy ...’

‘Your father...’

While Ailsa counts her coins, a crumpled telegram from the War Ministry flutters to the ground.

‘Let’s buy a paper doll and I’ll cut you out some gorgeous frocks.’

‘And Daddy can buy the proper one when he comes home for Christmas.’

Unable to answer, Ailsa squeezes her daughter’s hand and opens the toy shop door.

Author: Originally from Glasgow, Alan Kennedy has lived in Spain for the past 34 years. His first degree was in composition, and he has worked as a musical director, an English teacher, a gravedigger. In the 15 years before retiring, he travelled around the country as a storyteller.

This story is part of our Christmas Countdown 2025 selection and Alan’s Christmas present is feedback on a flash story up to 1000 words.

