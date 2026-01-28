Photo by Frankie on Unsplash

Their house is quiet now. Not the hush of peace, but the kind that follows a storm — walls still trembling with memory. Scents of history that haunt and taunt and sneer. My father’s voice once filled every room, a baritone of barked command, of insults sneered, that turned affection into currency, rationed and revoked.

My mother, soft-spoken and sunlit, flickered dimmer each year, her warmth smothered beneath his ever present shadow. I watched her shrink, her laughter even rarer than mine. No mess, no noise, then as now. Spotless and joyless - never daring to thrive. Never any visible harm, oh no. Just unseen, barb-pierced, broken spirits and scant ‘praise’ for servitude and selflessness.

When they died — first her, then, soon after, him ( as if from spite at having to keep house unstaffed), I only felt the echo of their absence — its shape but not its substance. I’d cradled the loss of them for years already; his clawing need for centre stage and tightly captive audience of one erased their presence in our lives long before they’d passed, despite my olive branch love that returned as sharpened spears or — truth twisted — fuelled the pyre of bitterness he kept.

I sorted their things with mechanical hands. His endless, maudlin piles of coloured sticky notes — soaked in ire and raw self-pity. Her shopping list footnotes in the sacred inner pockets of her handbag — whispers of dreams not lived, of joy and love not felt. Magazine clippings of holidays never had, bedside books of tales of love unbartered.

I wept then. Not for what was lost, but for what had never been allowed to grow.

And yet, in the quiet, I found something unexpected. A rare photograph: me as a child, asleep on her lap, her hand resting gently on my back. Her eyes, though weary, held a tenderness untouched by his contempt. That moment — unrobbed — was hers. Ours.

I carry that image now like a softly glowing coal in my pocket. It doesn’t blaze. It doesn’t burn. But when the absence is too loud, I press it to my heart. After all that was said and done, and never said and never done, it remains a persistent, precious ember of love. Barely enough to keep my spirit warm, but at least I know it’s there. And sometimes, that is enough.

Author: Taria Karillion grew up surrounded by far more books than is healthy for one person. Her stories have appeared in a Hagrid-sized handful of anthologies and have somehow won enough literary prizes to fill his other hand. Despite this, she has no need as yet for larger millinery.

Leave a comment

Share