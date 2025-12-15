It was 1980. I was five the day my father gave me a cardboard Santa Claus. It was a hollow tube, made of two pieces that fit into each other. My father proudly demonstrated it again and again, repeating nonstop: “Look, it’s Santa Claus! We call him Santa Claus!” And it made sense that he insisted, because where I lived, no one knew Santa Claus. Of course not: we lived in Africa. A place where it was always hot, where no one had ever seen snow, and above all, where Santa Claus meant nothing. He wasn’t part of our culture.

So what could you expect? At that moment, my father seemed to me the strangest being I had ever met. I couldn’t understand why he was giving me a toy shaped like an old grandfather, too fat and too white, dressed like a clown. His suit was made of red felt, his white beard and hair from braided cotton thread. His eyes and smile were drawn with marker. In my world as a little African girl, this gift was an anomaly.

If my young age didn’t let me reason like a grown-up, my intuition told me not to reject this strange present, it clearly made my father so happy. He had brought it back from a faraway country called France, from a city named Paris, with avenues and sidewalks so wide that it would take many Africans like my father to sweep them clean. According to my much older sisters, everything that came from Paris was very chic. So I decided my Santa Claus was very chic.

Too bad for my little cousins who made fun of my new toy. They were idiots: they didn’t know Paris. They preferred playing with empty tin cans and rolling old car tires down the dusty dirt paths of our village.

I took great care of my Santa Claus and didn’t lend him to anyone. By day, I carried him everywhere with me; by night, I put him to bed in a shoebox lined with cotton. He slept in a soft cloud. I treated him like the apple of my eye.

One day, my mother decided to take me with her to Dakar. Three times a year, she went to visit our relatives in the big city. I brought my Santa Claus with me. To keep him clean, I had put him in a plastic bag.

We took a shared taxi. There, they were called clandos for “clandestine.” There was no meter. The fare depended on bargaining. To make a profit, the driver crammed in as many passengers as possible. By the time his taxi was stuffed full, it had started to rain. It was August, the middle of the rainy season.

We drove for an hour on a road battered by sheets of water. I was wedged between my mother’s boubou and the best laying hen of our neighbor, Moussa Ndiaye. He had put the other chickens in the trunk. He planned to offer them to the director of Société Générale Sénégal, who had refused him a loan. Mr. Ndiaye intended to win him over. My mother was worried her Sunday boubou would be stained with droppings. Mr. Ndiaye tried to reassure her: his hen ate lots of greens, her green droppings didn’t stain. In fact, it was excellent natural fertilizer. My mother focused on the windshield wipers working furiously, holding her nose. Like all African women, she smelled of patchouli.

The clando pulled over haphazardly. My mother got out first, relieved to escape Moussa Ndiaye and his hen. The rain was pouring even harder. She reached out her hand to help me down. At five years old, the gap between the taxi and the sidewalk looked to me like a ditch. I was afraid. I jumped from the vehicle, holding the little plastic bag with my Santa Claus. In my heroic leap, the bag fell into the gutter.

The glue of the cardboard roll dissolved. Santa Claus turned soft. The upper half of his body, head, chest, and arms, no longer fit into the bottom half with its puffy pants. The braided cotton threads of his beard and hair came apart one by one. The red felt of his suit bled. Santa Claus had lost an eye. His smile had disappeared. I looked at my mother with the expression of a beaten dog. She nodded. “Accept fate,” she told me. “He was out of place. We are in Africa. That’s what happens when water is here!”

It was 1981. I was six the day my father gave me a cardboard Easter Bunny.

Author: Lilia Mahfouz is a French author based in Paris. A laureate of the Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Writing Prize, her fiction has appeared in numerous French literary journals, including Zone Critique, Rue Saint Ambroise, as well as in a wide range of American literary magazines.

This story is part of our Christmas Countdown 2025 selection and Lilia’s Christmas present is tickets for 5 workshops in 2026.

Leave a comment

Share