‘Stand still…’

‘Put your knees together…’

They did it in chairs when it was their turn. Why can’t I do mine in a chair?

Alex is at my feet, winding a yellow cord around my ankles, while Ash stands behind and binds a brown one around my wrists. Toby is watching me from the dresser; an open drawer at his feet is full of his brother’s old karate belts and medals. He bends down and picks up a red one, which he passes to Ash.

‘Do the top of his arms too.’

‘Stop wriggling,’ says Alex, from his place by my feet.

I bend down and see the elaborate knot he is making between my ankles. My white socks stand out against the grey carpet. Toby walks around my body and occasionally tests the knots that have already been tied. Then he gets to work on another one. His intention, he tells the others, is to tie the cords at my wrists to the cords at my ankles, with just enough tension that I can’t move. The others think this is a fantastic idea, and I think it is too, only, as I’m the one who is supposed to be escaping from these knots, it doesn’t feel like such a good thing.

‘Try and move,’ says Toby after a few minutes.

I make some tentative attempts at loosening the knots and almost keel over. They start to giggle. I do it again, so they’ll laugh even louder.

‘Look at him!’ Alex howls. Toby’s eyes are glinting.

‘Let’s get some more.’

‘Come on!’ I say. ‘Why do I need more? No one else had more.’

But they are already about it. They keep giggling as they go to work, but their eyes are focused and calculating too. They have the same quiet focus I see in my dad’s face whenever he is tinkering in his garage or fixing his bike; it’s like problem solving. We’re only ten but they already have that look… I try not to show them my nerves or discomfort, as more and more belts are applied to my body. It’s a game, and it has to come off right in order to be fun. I don’t want to ruin it or be a baby; they won’t play with me anymore if I complain.

Why though, whenever it’s my turn, does the game always get harder? And, whenever we play dares, why do I always get the worst one? It’s not fair.

‘Here, let’s put socks over his hands so he can’t use his fingers!’ says Toby. He walks over to his brother’s drawers first but then quickly diverts to the dirty wash basket, where he finds some particularly manky looking ones. He lifts them up, with a look of disgusted derision stretching his face. The others erupt into peals of laughter as he brings them over, wipes them over my face and shoves them over my hands. I feel my face tightening a bit, but I laugh along with them because it’s a game, and they’re my friends. It’s important I play along for it to be fun.

‘Now let’s put a hat over his head so he can’t see!’

‘Aw, come on guys, don’t…’

But this only makes the idea more exciting.

They scurry off to the other side of the room to search for hats. It’s like I’m not really here anymore. I’m an object they are working on. They each look at me with the same giddy excitement as they return with hats. First one goes over, right down to my chin, and then another over the top, and they’re squealing with laughter.

‘Try and move,’ cries Toby. ‘Try and move,’ he repeats, more forcefully.

In silence, I try and pull at the knots at my wrists, but my fingers won’t work underneath the socks. I try to pull my right foot over my left, but I begin to topple and only just steady myself. They’re laughing their heads off. They’re enjoying it.

‘I can’t breathe,’ I say. I call a little louder. ‘I can’t breathe in this!’

But they’re not listening. It’s all darkness under here. I feel the scratchy polyester wool against my face; it’s hot and pitch black under these hats, and I really can’t breathe very well. But I think that telling them this might also put an end to the game. Because, if I can’t breathe, it will have to stop—

‘Let’s put this over him, too!’ I hear one of them whisper suddenly.

‘Yeah!

‘Yeah! Hahaha…’

A strange hush fills the room, and I stand in the dark wondering what’s coming…

Suddenly, I feel a silky hissing sound around my head, like a rush of wings, and something is being slipped over my head, over my whole body, and down to my feet. It’s a sleeping bag. I hear the sharp sound of a zip being pulled down from my ears. It’s even darker now, and I feel sealed in, like in a cocoon. From their point of view, I must look like a giant standing sausage with feet. I hear them laughing fit to burst.

‘He looks like a condom!!!’

‘Guys, I can’t breathe,’ I call through the bag. ‘I can’t breathe in here.’

‘Let’s try and move him…’

They start to pull and drag at me but then realise I’m stuck.

‘Move. Try and walk, stupid!’

‘Shuffle!’

I hear more raucous laughter as I shuffle along and out onto the landing with baby steps.

‘This is so funny!’ one of them cries.

‘What a loser!’

‘Come on guys, I can’t breathe. It’s so hot!’

‘Where are we taking him?’

‘Outside. We’ll put him on the street.’

‘No—’

‘—How are we going to get him downstairs?’

‘You get his top half, and I’ll go first and carry his feet.’

I can feel their joy and excitement in breathy gasps and giggles by my head as I am lifted down the stairs. I am plonked on my feet again and made to shuffle down another corridor towards the front door. My face feels moist, and there’s a scent of somebody else’s hair and sweat under the hat, mixed with a type of fabric soap we don’t have at home. It fills my nostrils and I feel light-headed and ill.

‘I can’t breathe. Can we stop?... Can we stop, please?’

‘Get him outside…Come on, mind the step.’

I can tell I’m outside because of the sounds I hear. Air rushes in branches somewhere to my right and the sound of the road is close too, with distant traffic noises. I’m being dragged closer and closer to the road, like I’m in a heavy sack; I’m being carried like a man in a straight-jacket, or like a dead person in a body-bag.

‘I don’t want to play anymore,’ I say. I feel my voice quavering in my throat. My nose presses up against the fabric; I feel tears coming. ‘I can’t breathe,’ I say again, and then I whimper, ‘I don’t want to play anymore.’

Why are they doing this?

‘LISTEN. Listen to them,’ says a voice in my head.

They are laughing at me now from a distance. I sense they are standing on the driveway, and I am standing in the road, quite alone, and perhaps in danger.

‘Get a picture! Get a picture!’

Why are they doing this?

‘Listen to them, laughing at you...’

‘They don’t like you.’

‘They want to see you cry.’

‘Guys, let me out now. It’s not funny. I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!’ I yell.

‘I can’t breathe!’ one of them mimics, and another squeals his enjoyment.

‘Try and move,’ says Toby’s authoritative voice again. ‘Go on: move! Try and escape!’

‘They want to humiliate you. They want you to cry. They want you to piss yourself and beg for help. They’re laughing at you. They’re always laughing at you.’

‘Try and move!

‘No, don’t move. Just stand still.’

‘Go on! Move!’

‘Stand still…just stand completely still….Now, steady your voice – and in the calmest way possible, just ask to be let out.’

‘Can you let me out?’ I ask.

No response.

‘Can you let me out, now?’ I ask again.

‘Well done. Don’t do anything else.’

‘Come on, you fucking moron, you have to try and escape!’ shouts Toby.

‘I can’t escape,’ I say simply. ‘Can you let me out?’

‘Come on!! Try!’

‘I’ve told you I can’t breathe, and I can’t escape. You need to let me out.’

There’s a strange silence. I can hear them thinking. I stand dead still and hear the rush of wind and air beyond my sleeping bag.

‘Don’t give them anything. Not a single movement. Don’t let a single sound escape you that shows them you’re scared. You cannot show them that you are scared. Steady yourself. You can’t let them win.’

‘Come on, dickhead, try and escape!’ one of them shouts again.

‘I can’t breathe.’ I say calmly, almost conversationally. ‘I feel like I’m going to be sick. You need to let me out.’

‘Well done. Say it like that. No emotion.’

‘If he can’t breathe… Maybe he’ll faint,’ I hear one of them say doubtfully.

I stand still in the darkness and listen to the sound of air outside and imagine the world beyond. I need that air. I can almost feel it, pressing in against the shell they have forced me into. I realise that I can breathe. Not well, but if I calm myself down, I can breathe. I am going to get out of this.

‘Come and let me out,’ I say dully. ‘I can’t escape.’

A pause of a few seconds.

‘Come on, let’s get him out,’ one of them sighs.

And I feel their hands at my body. One of them fiddles with the zip at my feet and I hear it rushing up to my ears and being pulled off.

‘Try to dry your eyes. Don’t let them think you have been crying. Keep your breathing steady and your body still and tense. It’s not over. You have to pretend this was fun, and it meant nothing.’

The sleeping bag is ripped off in one swooping motion, and then I feel fingers at my head. I keep my face composed as the hats are peeled off. The darkness lifts and I see them now, these boys who are not really my friends.

I make a show of gasping for breath.

‘Whoo! Thanks!’

‘Are you alright?’ asks Ash.

‘Yeah, yeah. I am. I just couldn’t breathe in there! It was so hot!’

I look around at each of them with a cheery expression of relief, and wide-eyed fun, as if that was the most exhilarating experience of my life, and I am grateful for it.

‘Now will you untie these knots?’ I say politely.

They get to work, and I stand there in silence as they pull at my bindings with their sticky boy fingers. Somehow, I am in charge of this now. I might almost be an Indian Raja, with them as my ayahs, working at my fastenings, and fiddling with tight buttons, while I stand upright and motionless. I look around at the trees in the distance and up at Toby’s house with its open front door. I never belonged in there, I think.

Even when my hands are freed, I just stand there and let them undo their own bonds below. They are curiously silent. Perhaps they know they went too far. Yes, they feel guilty. Maybe they never envisaged they would do all of this at the time, but they just got carried away…

‘Makes no difference,’ says the voice in my head.

I know.

Finally, I step out from the last knots and stretch my legs.

‘Right, shall we go in and play something else?’ says Toby quickly, with a slightly disgruntled tone; they turn away from me immediately, like I’m not there.

‘Yeah, what shall we do now,’ says Alex eagerly, as they pick up the belts and sleeping bag between them and head back into the open door.

‘What time is it?’ I ask from the back.

Alex checks his watch.

‘About half four.’

‘Oh, right. I’ve got to get home then.’

‘Yeah?’

‘Yeah. They’ll probably be expecting me back for dinner.’

I go to put my shoes back on in the hallway, and they watch me from the stairs as I lace them up.

‘Are you sure?’

‘Yeah, yeah… sorry. I’ll see you later.

‘Very good. Keep it light and friendly.’

‘Yeah, see ya then.’

‘Yeah, bye.’

And I shut the door behind me.

But it’s not over.

The newly awoken voice in my head tells me that the boys can see me from the upstairs window. From there, they’ll have an uninterrupted view of me all the way down the street for some two hundred metres. The voice is telling me to walk steadily and as normally as possible. I do as it says.

‘You can’t let them see that they have scared you or had any effect on you at all.’

I am aware of my whole body for the first time. I see myself. I think about the way my legs are moving and how my arms sway by my side as I walk down the road. I wonder if my head is high enough, or if it’s too high; will it look like I’m faking it? I’m aware of those boys, standing in that window, watching me, and who they really are, and who I am to them. I see myself as an unliked boy, a different boy, walking away from them, with a casual and easy stride. I feel power in walking away from them like this, but shame that it didn’t happen sooner. Because I see now what has been happening with these boys, and I can’t believe I let myself be treated like this, and for so long... I have to stop myself from shaking my head in mortification.

‘Keep walking. You can’t betray any feelings at all. Keep it all inside.’

After a few more moments of steady walking in a straight line, I finally turn the corner and get out of their sight.

‘OK, I don’t think they’ll be able to see you now,’ the voice says. ‘You can run.’

So I run home.

Author: Ian Griffiths is a 37 year old writer from Liverpool. He works in Special Education and is an ex-English teacher. He is currently working on a short story collection which explores the lives of gay men through time and space.

Leave a comment

Share