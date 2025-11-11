The phone is slippery against her cheek before she realises the line never connected. She wipes smudges off the screen, then looks at it vacantly, wondering how long she’d been listening to nothing. She starts to imagine all the reasons why her call wouldn’t go through, where her family might be. Living far from home means she never fully knows what’s happening, so over the years she’s learned to fill in the blanks.

The hard plastic of the airport seat is curved wrong around her; it’s not designed for long-term sitting and she checked in much too early. She stretches, watching a man across from her trying to fit the lid onto his cup, spilling as it snaps into place. He licks coffee off his hand, then sees her looking and gives a self-deprecating head shake, and she offers a small smile and commiserating shrug. She thinks of the last time she visited Dad after the hospital, how his hands shook and his tea spilled. Nobody had warned her about his tremor, and she’d cringed when Mom scolded him for staining the tablecloth. What’s it there for if not to catch spills, eh, he’d winked. She’d laughed and patted his back as she passed to get a dishtowel. How thin his shoulders had felt, how diminished from when she’d once sat upon them to watch fireworks, feeling high enough to catch the sparks in her impatient hands.

There’s no answer by the time they’re told to switch off all devices. Paul could at least text, she sighs, and doesn’t notice she’s said it aloud until the man next to her asks, What’s that? She shakes her head, Sorry, talking to myself. He laughs, I do that too. She pockets her phone, useless in the hours stretching ahead, and thinks back to a time when this flight had felt too short, when she would only just get into her book and the plastic cup of wine before touching down again. When there were no phones on planes, in pockets, attached to everyone like batteries; always on, always near.

Traveling for business or pleasure? the man asks after takeoff, and she lies without thinking, Pleasure. He starts to list all the places to visit: the park, the museums. She smiles and nods, politely disengaging, and remembers a museum trip as a child where she cried at the sight of all the dead animals. They frightened her, mouths gaping in their thick glass jars, suspended in preserving spirits. Stuffed, or stripped, hanging from hooks in eternal flight to nowhere. They looked almost alive, like they might suddenly draw breath and stalk away, but she could tell that they were missing something vital, and she feared that lack. Paul and Mike had tried to make her laugh; Mom had pulled her away, mumbling about being too young. But Dad had just said,She can handle it, she oughtta see how the world works.

Now she blinks away tears again and looks out at the slowly morphing clouds. The urge to jump into them grips her; she feels desperate to know for sure if they would give way, passing her dense, fragile body through the middle of themselves, or if somehow they’d catch and hold her, fixing her in their inconstant vapor.

There’s still no answer from anyone as she disembarks, and she texts Mike, be there soon, then exits into the sunshine and scent of salt air. Her daughter jumps from her car, idling in the waiting zone, and throws herself into her arms; she feels the ribs beneath her shirt, smells the sharp greenness of her childhood that hasn’t yet faded. Have you heard anything? her daughter asks, I’ve been trying the cousins all morning but haven’t gotten through. She hugs tighter. I’m sure everything’s fine. They would’ve told us if anything happened, she says, without actually knowing if it’s true. As they buckle in, she asks, Are you eating enough? You look thin.Her daughter rolls her eyes, says Yes, mama, I’m old enough to feed myself, thank you, but then catches herself, swallows her youth, asks, Wanna stop for coffee? She shakes her head; she hasn’t been able to keep anything down since her own mother called to tell her to prepare her goodbyes.

Closing her eyes, she predicts their exit from the freeway, then the left and right turns. When she was young she loved this road, tucked between sandy siblings after the beach, with nothing to do but watch the palm trees pass. During her teenage years it was simply the thing between her and her destination - some friend’s house, or a party down the street - after which she’d find Dad snoozing sentinel in his armchair. Just dozed off, is it curfew already? he’d mumble, pulling her into a hug while she held her breath so he wouldn’t smell the beer. Later, and for a long time, she’ll think back on today’s drive with a dull, throbbing fury: at her family, for not answering her calls, for allowing the balloon of hope in her chest to remain half-swelled; at herself, for misinterpreting her family’s silence, for believing that she would somehow know if they were too late.

Her eyes open as they head up the long driveway. As they finally turn into the carport, she sees all the members of her family standing stock-still with bent necks, as if in prayer, each of the phones she’d tried calling earlier cradled reverently between their palms. Everyone looks up and quickly back down to their screens without waving. They turn away in unison as the engine switches off.

A cold rush of weightless dread fills her until she feels elevated, like she’s watching herself from above. Are we… says her daughter, the rest of the question hovering between them, inert. She hears her pulse rushing between her ears, but her mind has gone otherwise blank. She reaches for her daughter’s hand, tethers herself, says, I don’t know.

Author: Laura M Puhl is from the California mountains, now living in the English fens. She has her MA in Communication, and likes to collect creative hobbies, like writing, painting, pottery, weaving, and ukulele. Some past and upcoming stories appear in Crow & Cross Keys, Corvid Queen and Fudoki Magazine.

