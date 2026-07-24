Hi Story Lovers,

I’m really excited about our new Long Short Story category, opening this Autumn for 5,000-10,000 word stories, as I love reading longer short stories!

Writing stories of this length gives you room for developing multiple scenes, which means for richer storytelling, but with that richness comes the danger that pace and tension and character development can slip, so you have to make sure that your scenes are all working together to keep moving all of these forward. So the story has to be structured right to do that. But I believe that structure isn’t something to plan before you start but something you find once you have completed a whole first draft.

In this craft post, which is for paid members of WestWord, I explore how to first follow your characters wherever they need to go so they can show and tell you what you need to know, then use editing to shape that draft into a deliberate multi-scene structure, using George Saunders’s “Tenth of December” (The New Yorker) as a model.

You’ll discover:

Why focusing on structure is best as an editing not drafting tool

How to use scene breaks for the most impact

How separate threads can converge into one story

How to vary pacing across a longer piece

Plus four practical prompts to help you draft freely and then edit with structural intention.

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Structure in the Long Short Story

The long short story gives you room to build a narrative with multiple scenes and strands. But that doesn’t mean you need to plan your scene structure before you begin. As always, I encourage you to let your characters and your story show you where they want to go first. Structure is something you can find and shape afterwards, not something you impose from the start. In all the years I have been writing, I have discovered that trying to impose ideas and expectations on my first drafts stifles the characters and the story so its true meaning and depth doesn’t get a chance to emerge.

So when you sit down to write, I really encourage you to resist the urge to map out your scenes in advance. Follow your characters. Let them lead you into whatever rooms, woods, or years they need to go to. If your character’s mind wanders into memory, follow it. If another character’s story wants to push its way in alongside your protagonist’s, let it in and see what happens. But I do know that everyone’s process is different and some of you have to plan beforehand so do feel free to adapt everything I suggest in this post to how you work.

However your work, you may well find that with so much space your story naturally wants to move between different years, different perspectives, or different moments that can feel disconnected on the page as you’re drafting. That’s fine. First draft is a discovery process where you uncover what your characters are carrying and what the story they’re here to tell through you is. The structure will often reveal itself only once you can see what you’ve written during the first draft discovery stage.

Trust that instinct. Much of the richness of a longer short story comes from not knowing exactly how the pieces will fit together.

Finding the Structure That’s Already There