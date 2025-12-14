I’m fixing to cash out at the Casino in Wetumpka when a two-for-one from Ancestry.com bleeps on my phone. Trace your family history, it says. Learn something new about people you’ve known your entire life. Lickety-split I buy six for the Christmas dinner I’m nearly late for.

The reindeer lights over the Cashier’s desk halo Emmylou’s hair red then white. “Look at you, Billy,” she winks. “All flush in time for Christmas.”

She’s a beaut, but I‘m onto her. No free drinks tonight. I skedaddle down the back roads of Coosa River to Ma’s.

After a feast that has us full as ticks, Pa’s liquored up and cracking his knuckles like he’s still in charge. That man thinks the sun comes out just to hear him crow. When we hand round presents, Jonno opens mine and says what a great idea y’all! Minnie and Wyatt are nodding along but then the old man kicks off about the government conspiring to steal our DNA.

“We don’t want no trouble,” Ma whispers, rubbing her arm that never healed right.

Sally Mae hallelujahs over the salad bowl that Minnie bought her, trying to keep the day humming, but Pa’s madder than a boiled owl when Ma says the pie is still cooling. He scrumps to his feet and I laugh at him, spitting like a spark plug. When he charges me, I sidestep him easy. He hasn’t landed a punch on me since I was thirteen. He hugs air, curses and slams out the screen door, nearabouts taking it off the hinges.

After I tighten the screws, we sit down to the best pecan pie this side of the Mississippi.

A month of Sundays later, Ma calls saying come quick, the law has your daddy. Jesus, has he hurt you again, I say, but she’s squawking about DNA and that girl who died by Tug Fork in ‘94.

When I get there, she’s tore up. That piddling little girl, Ma says, never did a soul harm.

Wait, you knew her, I say.

A few gulps of Jack Daniels and out it comes. That girl had helped out with the washing, time to time. Three of us were enough to pinpoint Pa’s blood on her shoes from thirty years ago.

Now Ma’s hugging on me and I reckon being rid of him is the best Christmas present ever.

Author: Cole Beauchamp (she/her) is a queer writer based in London. Her stories have been in the Wigleaf Top 50 and nominated for the Pushcart, Best Small Fictions, Monarch and Best Microfictions. She’s a fan of Christmas and rooting for the underdog. She lives with her girlfriend and has two children.

This story is part of our Christmas Countdown 2025 selection and Cole’s Christmas present is editorial feedback on a flash story up to 1000 words.

