St Mungo's Anthology Contributors
We have the stories that will be in the book!
Hi story lovers,
First I want to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who submitted a story for this anthology. We received 147 submissions! And we enjoyed reading them all. We’re so grateful too for those of you who were able to make a donation to help fund the ISBN costs. We received enough to cover those and to make a £178 donation to St. Mungo’s too! 🙏🏼
We’re delighted to be publishing the following stories in the anthology, which we’re aiming for an April publication date for. There will be a Zoom launch party too and I hope lots of you will come and support the book and help us raise lots of funds for St. Mungo’s.
Stories and Contributors
Blue Cut Out Woman by Eleanor Anstruther
Chickens and a Fresh Start by Emma Finlayson-Palmer
Dislocation by Martha Lane
Fossils by Mikki Aronoff
Home by Erika Eckart
Home Sweet Home by Christy Hartman
I Had A Dream That We Grew Old Together by PR Woods
Jelly by JP Relph
Life Sentence by Felicia Nay
Mahboula by Lorette C. Luzajic
Maja’s Tent by Evita Arakelian
Meet Me by the Home Tree by Stephanie Percival
Out of Bounds by Anna Mantzaris
Roof Repair by William Cass
Star Gazing by Rachel Rivett
Taking Up Little Space by Joyce Bingham
The End of Spring by Erin Bondo
The Good Shepherd by Geraldine Terry
The Guiding Light Home by Joanna Campbell
The Island by Madeleine Armstrong
The Man Who Drowns Twice a Day by Nina Barufaldi
The Swallows by Lindsay Ford
The Witch’s Daughter by Helen Chambers
Apologies that there has been no Monthly Micro this month. I have been very busy so it’s having a month off and will be back on the first Monday in March now.
Congrats all! I feel in excellent company. Looking forward to the launch 😊
SO happy to be on this list. Look at this amazing line up!