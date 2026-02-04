Hi story lovers,

First I want to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who submitted a story for this anthology. We received 147 submissions! And we enjoyed reading them all. We’re so grateful too for those of you who were able to make a donation to help fund the ISBN costs. We received enough to cover those and to make a £178 donation to St. Mungo’s too! 🙏🏼

We’re delighted to be publishing the following stories in the anthology, which we’re aiming for an April publication date for. There will be a Zoom launch party too and I hope lots of you will come and support the book and help us raise lots of funds for St. Mungo’s.

Stories and Contributors

Blue Cut Out Woman by Eleanor Anstruther

Chickens and a Fresh Start by Emma Finlayson-Palmer

Dislocation by Martha Lane

Fossils by Mikki Aronoff

Home by Erika Eckart

Home Sweet Home by Christy Hartman

I Had A Dream That We Grew Old Together by PR Woods

Jelly by JP Relph

Life Sentence by Felicia Nay

Mahboula by Lorette C. Luzajic

Maja’s Tent by Evita Arakelian

Meet Me by the Home Tree by Stephanie Percival

Out of Bounds by Anna Mantzaris

Roof Repair by William Cass

Star Gazing by Rachel Rivett

Taking Up Little Space by Joyce Bingham

The End of Spring by Erin Bondo

The Good Shepherd by Geraldine Terry

The Guiding Light Home by Joanna Campbell

The Island by Madeleine Armstrong

The Man Who Drowns Twice a Day by Nina Barufaldi

The Swallows by Lindsay Ford

The Witch’s Daughter by Helen Chambers

Apologies that there has been no Monthly Micro this month. I have been very busy so it’s having a month off and will be back on the first Monday in March now.

