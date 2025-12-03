Hi!

Earlier this year, I ran a six-month Slow Story workshop series for our community members— and by slow, I mean properly slow. We took our time building stories from the ground up, letting characters breathe, settings deepen, and emotional arcs develop at their own pace.

The two stories you’re about to read emerged from that process. Stephanie Percival’s “Walking the Path” follows Cleo on the Camino de Santiago — a pilgrimage she never wanted to make alone, where questions about faith, identity, and following our hearts surface alongside blisters and dusty churches. Read it here.

Joyce Bingham’s “A Few Stones Out of Place” explores what happens when a daughter returns to the home she fled years ago, where her mother repairs dry-stone walls, and both women face the weight of a violent legacy they’ve carried in silence. Read it here.

What strikes me about both pieces is how they use physical landscapes as emotional architecture. Stephanie weaves light and shadow through Cleo’s journey — shifting motes of dust, dappled woodland patterns, the play of sun on stone — until you can’t separate what Cleo sees from what she’s remembering and learning to perceive about herself.

Joyce builds her entire narrative around a crumbling wall, letting the mother’s careful reconstruction of stones mirror the painstaking work of rebuilding trust between mother and daughter and facing up to the darkness in their past to let the light in.

Both writers understand that objects and places carry memory, that the weight of a backpack or the chill of a stone floor can hold years of unspoken pain. And they’ve both crafted endings that feel earned rather than resolved — moments of genuine transformation that acknowledge the long roads still ahead.

I hope you enjoy them as much as I did. Please do give the authors some love in the comments sections beneath their stories. And my thanks to Stephanie and Joyce in trusting me with their stories.

P.S. There are just a couple of week now to send your stories for our anthology that will publish in 2026 in paperback and ebook, in support of St. Mungo’s homelessness charity. HUGE thanks to the writers who’ve submitted already and helped us raise £135 of the £174 we need to pay for the ISBNs. We are so grateful for your support!

Get all the submission info here.